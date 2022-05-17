New Delhi: As parts of northern India are sizzling with temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius, it becomes imperative that we protect ourselves, especially children against heatwave. Extreme temperatures can make children sick very quickly for a variety of reasons. It can lead to issues like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, where they can experience faintness, and dry and warm skin as the body fails to control high temperatures.Also Read - Why Delhi Is Facing Water Crisis And When Will It Be Resolved
In view of the heatwave, many states have announced summer vacations in schools to keep children as cool as possible, and not let them out in the sun between noon to 4 pm. However, in places where summer vacations are yet to commence, National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for parents and schools to protect children from the heatwave. Also Read - Amid Blistering Heatwave, Delhi Grapples With Water Crisis in Several Areas | Details Here
What does the guideline say?
Also Read - Heatwave Broils Parts of Delhi, Mercury Crosses 46 Degrees at Najafgarh; Alert Issued For Weekend
- School children should always carry a bottle of water.
- Children should drink lemon water/ buttermilk/ coconut water/ fresh fruit juice regularly.
- When going out, children should wear light coloured, lightweight, loose cotton clothes.
- Cover their heads when out in the sun with a cap and an umbrella.
- Avoid junk food during summer, please! Go for fresh fruits, salads and home-cooked meals.
- Stay out of direct sunlight, especially during peak hours from 12 noon to 4 p.m. Play outdoor games in the evenings.
- Take the child to a doctor if he/she complains of dizziness, nausea, constant headache, chest pain and breathing problems.