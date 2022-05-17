New Delhi: As parts of northern India are sizzling with temperatures above 47 degrees Celsius, it becomes imperative that we protect ourselves, especially children against heatwave. Extreme temperatures can make children sick very quickly for a variety of reasons. It can lead to issues like heat exhaustion or heat stroke, where they can experience faintness, and dry and warm skin as the body fails to control high temperatures.Also Read - Why Delhi Is Facing Water Crisis And When Will It Be Resolved

In view of the heatwave, many states have announced summer vacations in schools to keep children as cool as possible, and not let them out in the sun between noon to 4 pm. However, in places where summer vacations are yet to commence, National Disaster Management Authority has issued an advisory for parents and schools to protect children from the heatwave.

What does the guideline say?