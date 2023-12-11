Home

Health

Sunny Deol Reveals He Has Problem Learning English Due to Childhood Dyslexia – All About The Disease

Sunny Deol Reveals He Has Problem Learning English Due to Childhood Dyslexia – All About The Disease

Sharing his journey, Sunny Deol discusses the challenges posed by dyslexia and its influence on his experiences in the acting profession.

Sunny Deol Reveals He Has Problem Learning English Due to Childhood Dyslexia - All About The Disease

Sunny Deol who made a smashing comeback with the sequel of his iconic movie Gadar 2, recently shared his lifelong struggle with dyslexia. The actor made a revelation about the challenges he faces while memorising dialogues on the film set, In an interview with a news portal, Sunny shared his thoughts on how he still struggles with dyslexia and doesn’t like doing too much research on the characters.

Trending Now

Sunny Deol Shares His Battle With Dyslexia

Talking about why he doesn’t believe in doing too much research for his characters, Sunny shared, “Dad (Dharmendra) would do two-three shifts, sleep for a few hours and do films back-to-back. All this research actors do, I find all this gibberish. Back then, what research did actors do… But they still played their characters beautifully. Characters were based on real life and real emotions“.

You may like to read

Sunny continued, ““If you are playing a biographical character, then it is different, but even then, in a film like Border, where I played Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, I didn’t imitate him. I took the soul of the character and did it in my own way. It’s not like I researched ki woh kaise chalta tha, kya karta tha. When I am doing a film, I don’t even have the dialogue with me. That is another thing – I am dyslexic, so I can’t read and write properly, and that has been my problem since childhood.

The Gadar actor also revealed that his family didn’t know what he was suffering from, “Earlier, we didn’t know what it was, and people would think yeh duffer aadmi hai. I always get my dialogue in Hindi, and I take my time to read it. I read them many times and make them my own. That is my prep for the part.”

What is Dyslexia?

Dyslexia is a neurodevelopmental disorder that affects a person’s ability to read, write and spell. It is a specific learning disability that often becomes apparent in early childhood. Some of the signs of this learning disorder are”

Poor Decoding skills

Spelling Challenges

Difficulty with Written Expression

Difficulty with breaking down words

Challenges in expressing ideas

Early identification and intervention are crucial for supporting individuals with dyslexia. Specialized teaching methods and interventions can help individuals with dyslexia develop their reading and writing skills.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.