We all need bouts of motivation to hit the gym. Physical exercise is needed for a healthy body. Sunny Leone believes it truly. Her fitness goals are jaw-dropping just like her fashion sense and quirky humour. She took to Instagram to post her latest workout pictures.

Instagram being the next stop for fashion and fitness, Sunny shared a couple of pictures. Her caption reads," Eat, Work, Sleep, Workout, Repeat." Her mid-week gym posting is really inspiring and motivational.

Check out the Post Here:

In the first picture, Sunny poses in the gym. She is seen leaning on the equipment and posing with a victory sign. In the second picture, she was seen running on the treadmill. She was wearing all-black gym attire. Her hair was neatly tied in a high sleek bun.

What are the Benefits of Treadmill?

The treadmill is considered the best form of cardio exercise. Treadmill helps in reducing weight and burning calories. This also increases the heart rate to a healthy level. It is also beneficial as a warm-up exercise. Treadmill also leads to a reduction in risks related to heart disease and other chronic diseases. Not only this, it also helps in improving sleep, boosting mood and enhancing brain functions. It also increases stamina and muscle building.

On the work front, she is hosting Splitsvilla 13 with Rannvijay Singha. The show is aired on MTV. This year, there was a spin-off with the title Wild Villa. This was hosted by Nikhil Chinapa.