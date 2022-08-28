Noida: The Supertech twin towers in Noida were demolished on Sunday, a year after the Supreme Court’s direction to raze the illegally built structures to the ground. The nearly 100-metre-high structures taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar (73 metres) were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the ‘waterfall implosion’ technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.Also Read - 10-Years-Long Legal Fight By Senior Citizens Culminated With Fall Of Twin Towers

Minutes after the demolition, the nearby buildings appeared to be safe. However, the health impact of the resulting dust on residents remains a matter of concern. Let’s see what experts say on the matter. Also Read - Supertech Twin Towers Demolished Live Video Updates: What Will Be The Aftermaths Of Twin Tower Demolition? Watch

Minimal health impact in view of precautions taken

According to Dr Mrinal Sircar, Head Pulmonology and Critical Care, Fortis Noida, the health impact of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition have taken steps to control it. He said, “When you demolish a big structure like that there will be dust and there would be some smoke because you are using explosives. So, the direction of the air matters. The direction of the wind should also be taken into consideration. Demolishing like this or rather an explosion happening in the open air is much safer than say underground mines.” Also Read - WATCH: Noida Supertech Twin Tower Demolished in 10 Seconds, Live Video

Dust and gases to get diluted in air

Dr Sircar said that if this was something underground, where it won’t get dissipated, in such scenarios like underground mines, and explosions, they use various exhaust techniques so that it’s sewn out in the ambient air. “The dust and gases will get diluted in the air and will get dispersed. The experts who are involved in such big demolitions take care of all these things,” Dr Sircar said.

He said the idea is that people can come back safely after the explosion and whatever poisoning it causes in the next few hours once it is diluted in the air. “I believe people had taken precautions like putting sheets on top of the buildings, etc. The direct impact of dust falling on that will probably be the only thing that will get stopped,” Dr Sircar said.

(With inputs from agency)