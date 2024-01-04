Home

Health

Swine Flu Cases Rise in India: Persistent Sore Throat And Other 5 Symptoms That SHOULD NOT Be Overlooked

Recently, a 57-year-old man died after being infected with swine flu. There has been a steady rise in the cases in India from past month. Here are some important signs and symptoms that should not be ignored.

Are you Suffering From Persisitant Sore Throat? This Could Be a Sign of Swine Flu, 5 Symptoms to Know (Freepik)

Swine flu, also known as H1N1 influenza, is a respiratory illness caused by the H1N1 influenza virus. Recently a 57-year-old man had tested positive for H1N1 virus and later succumbed to it. The patient was being treated for multiple diseases at a private hospital and underwent the test there. He was admitted to the isolation ward of the SSG on December 31, he said.

“The patient had been suffering from many ailments, including Austin’s disease, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, and heart disease for the last 10 years,” Dr Helaiya said. Swine flu, or H1N1 influenza, is a respiratory disease that causes nasal secretions, cough, decreased appetite and restless behaviour.

The symptoms of swine flu are similar to those of regular seasonal flu but may be more severe in some cases. Here are six common symptoms of swine flu:

SWINE FLU: 5 MAJOR SYMPTOMS

Fever: One of the hallmark symptoms of swine flu is a sudden onset of high fever. The fever may be accompanied by chills and sweating. It is important to note that not everyone with swine flu will develop a fever, but it is a common symptom. Cough: A persistent cough is another common symptom of swine flu. The cough may be dry or productive, producing mucus or phlegm. It can be accompanied by a sore throat or a scratchy sensation in the throat. Body aches: Swine flu can cause severe body aches, muscle pain, and joint pain. Patients often describe feeling fatigued and experiencing overall body discomfort. These symptoms are similar to those experienced with seasonal flu. Headache: Many individuals with swine flu experience headaches, which can range from mild to severe. The headache may be accompanied by sinus congestion and pressure. Fatigue: Swine flu can cause extreme fatigue and weakness. Patients often feel exhausted and lack energy to perform daily activities. Fatigue can persist for several weeks even after other symptoms subside. Respiratory symptoms: Swine flu primarily affects the respiratory system. Patients may experience respiratory symptoms such as a runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, and shortness of breath. Some individuals may also develop chest discomfort or chest pain.

It’s important to note that these symptoms are not exclusive to swine flu and can also be caused by other respiratory illnesses, including the seasonal flu or the common cold. Additionally, some individuals infected with the swine flu virus may be asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms at all.

If you experience any of these symptoms or suspect you have been exposed to swine flu, it is crucial to seek medical attention. Early diagnosis and treatment can help manage symptoms and prevent complications. Follow the guidelines provided by healthcare authorities, such as getting vaccinated, practicing good hygiene, and following respiratory etiquette to reduce the risk of contracting or spreading swine flu.

