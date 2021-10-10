In the weight loss journey and staying fit journey, a lot of people prefer a liquid diet. They consume litters of liquid diet. However, relying just on a liquid diet won’t fetch the desired results. In fact, it can lead to severe health problems and other issues.Also Read - Ayurveda To Boost Immunity: Suffering From A Weak Immune System? Try These Ayurvedic Health Tips

Talking about the same, Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram to share her experience. She was recently admitted to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) as she suffered from bottle gourd toxicity. In the reel, she mentioned that her blood pressure was dropped to 40 and she had 17 bouts of vomit. She was admitted for two days. Also Read - 4 Ways on How to Reduce Salts in Baked Goods, Suggests Study

Her Instagram caption reads,” PLS LISTEN TO THIS! @instagram is an amazing platform for spreading awareness! Pls read about BOTTLE GOURD TOXICITY! I might be sounding all sorted and cool in this video that I made from my set, but I was in deep sh#%! Sharing deets as doctors also asked me to spread the awareness around too. I have picked my phone on all those who I know have the #greenjuice Bottle gourd toxicity has dire consequences, and dire is an understatement. Please read in between the lines. It’s lethal. In the name of health just don’t keep popping juices! There was a reason why I was in the ICU for the same, don’t want to divulge more gory details, but pls spread the word around (sic).” Also Read - Health Tips : Ghee Vs Oil, Why Is Ghee Better Than Other Oil? Watch Video To Find

Check Out the Instagram Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tahirakashyapkhurrana (@tahirakashyap)

Are Juices Good or Bad?

Juices are extracted from food and fruits. However, it may not be healthy all the time or are harmless. Before consuming, you need to make sure that you are not suffering from any chronic disease, says Adrienne Youdim, MD to Everyday Health.

Effects of Juice Toxicity Are

You May Not Achiever Weight Loss Goals

Simply put, a juice diet will not help you achieve your weight loss goals. Juices are consumed for the food to get rid of the toxins. Your body detoxes itself. Hence, there is no need for a cleansing agent. Along with it, bodies have their own detoxification systems called liver, intestines and kidneys. These help in detoxification.

Your Body Can Become Undernourished

Your body can become undernourished if you replace juices with meals. Macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins and fat are what constitutes a balanced meal. Protein and fat help in satiating hunger. Proteins also help in stabilising blood sugar level counts. Juices lack macronutrients. Along with it, juices does not have enough proteins to stabilise blood sugar level and also provide energy to the body.

Your Body May Miss Out on Vital Proteins

By consuming just juices, your body might miss out on important and vital proteins that food can offer. Consumption of green juice along with breakfast or lunch is fine but just green juice alone may not be sufficient. Macronutrients help in preserving and building body mass, burning calories and keeping your body healthy. A liquid diet may prevent you from that.