Home

Health

Tamarind: Heart Health to Immunity, 5 Health Benefits of Imli You Probably Did Not Know About

Tamarind: Heart Health to Immunity, 5 Health Benefits of Imli You Probably Did Not Know About

Tamarind adds a savoury touch to our food but did you know that can actually be good for our health? Read on to know how imli can contribute to our health.

Tamarind: Heart Health to Immunity, 5 Health Benefits of Imli You Probably Did Not Know About

Tamarind or imli is one sweet fruit that adds a tinge of savoury bit to our food. Imli ki chutney, saunth are some of the most common and delicious side dips people love to eat. But, not many people pay attention to the many benefits that little imli can serve. Celebrity nutrionist Lovneest Batra talks about the lessr-known health benefits and why tamarind can be a good addition in the diet.

Trending Now

In the vibrant world of superfoods, there is one gem that often goes unnoticed—the humble tamarind!

This unassuming fruit not only adds a tangy twist to our dishes but also packs a nutritional punch that is worth celebrating

You may like to read

5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF IMLI

Boost Immunity: A good source of antioxidants, especially vitamin C, flavonoids, carotenes, vitamin B complex and improving and strengthening the immune system. Good For Cholesterol: Tamarind is an excellent source of potassium which is used for controlling the heart rate and balances fluid. It contains polyphenols like flavonoids, some of which can help regulate cholesterol levels. Maintain Blood Pressure: Plus, it is relatively high in magnesium that helps in maintaining blood pressure. Tamarindienal, a compound isolated from the fruit, exhibits antifungal activity. Digestion: Acts as a tonic, carminative, antiseptic, cleaning agent and febrifuge and regulates the malfunctioning of intestines and other organs of digestion. Promotes Heart Health:From chutneys to curries, tamarind adds zest to your meals while enriching your health. It’s not just a tangy treat; it’s your daily dose of well-being too

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES