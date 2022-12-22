Tea Side Effects: 4 Risks of Drinking Too Much Chai

Side Effects of Tea: One of the most popular drinks in the world is tea. It is stuffed with the goodness of black tea, milk, and sugar and is also referred to as chai. Tea has traditionally been used to treat minor fevers or the common cold. The wonderful winter arrives, and tea drinking takes a huge jump. Each type of tea is enhanced by the goodness of nature and is packed with numerous health advantages, but drinking too much tea can be harmful to your health.

SIDE EFFECTS OF DRINKING TOO MANY CUPS OF TEA

Anxiety And Stress: Caffeine is an organic component of tea leaves and overdosing on caffeine can exacerbate feelings of tension, anxiety, and restlessness. Constipation: Tea contains a substance called theophylline that can harm your digestive system and cause constipation. Acid Reflux: Tea contains caffeine, which may worsen existing acid reflux symptoms or induce heartburn. Additionally, caffeine might increase the overall amount of stomach acid produced. Sleep Disorder: Tea’s caffeine will affect everyone’s sleep habits and numerous mental conditions, such as weariness, memory loss, and attention deficit disorder, are associated with insufficient sleep. Pregnancy Complications: Tea can lead to a miscarriage or a low infant birth weight. It is advisable that during pregnancy, tea should not be consumed at all.