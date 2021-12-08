Teeth Sensitivity: The winter season can be very notorious – the chills, the frequent cough and cold and then the dryness. But, it’s also a wonderful season to relish the hot delicacies, the sweets and the celebration. And if you are preparing to gorge on these sweets and have a happy winter, you have to be careful about your teeth because well… they are more sensitive during winters.Also Read - Easy Dental Health Tips: Natural Tooth Whitening Remedies to Use at Home

Why do teeth become more sensitive in winters?

Contraction of enamel: Teeth naturally expand in summers and contract in winters as the outer layers of teeth that are enamel contract in extreme winter. It leads to cracks and exposure to dentine. Resulting in the insensitivity of teeth.

Festive seasons: Diwali to Christmas. Winter is all about festivities and sugary treats, too much intake of sugar, party season. Irregular sleep pattern all affects oral Health and Lead to the sensitivity of teeth.

Seasonal flu: Sometimes sensitivity and pain can be due to flu, colds, sinus infections. When a sinus becomes inflamed and irritated due to nasal congestion or infection it can put pressure on dental nerves causing pain and sensitivity.

Laziness: Winter is associated with major laziness. We like to go into hibernation, as a result, the entire health regime including the Dental health regime gets messed up leading to various dental issues sensitivity, and pain. Sometimes the nature of the dentine is such that the nerve fibre is sensitive to cold in that case too teeth become oversensitive to cold

How to overcome teeth sensitivity in winters?

The best way is to breathe through the nose it’s a healthier option under all circumstances and teeth don’t get exposed to the chill.

Wear a mask or cover your mouth with a scarf or muffler when outdoors this too protects the teeth.

Don’t have anything very hot to drink in extremely cold temperatures that too can crack your teeth.

If you have too much exposure outdoor then wear a mouthguard.

Also before the winter sets in please visit a dentist for a full mouth check-up and a full mouth XRAY OPG to know if there are any cracks or broken fillings it will be great to get all this rectified in time. Also, thorough cleaning and polishing before winter are advisable.

— Inputs by Dr Gunita Singh, BDS MD Dental Lasers, Director Dentem & Associate Consultant Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

