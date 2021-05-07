New Delhi: If you’re someone who recently tested positive for the novel Coronavirus and has mild symptoms, then it’s best that you recover under home quarantine. In fact, many COVID-positive patients have recovered at home following all necessary medications, protocols, and precautions advised by the doctors. Also Read - Obsessed About Disinfecting Your House to Prevent COVID19? Read What Doctor Says | Exclusive

When to end the home isolation period?

If you are already home quarantined and trying to figure out when can you end your home isolation, then we are here to help! According to experts, after observing the infection level and symptoms, the overall recovery from COVID-19 can take up to 14 days. The home isolation period for a positive patient can end after 14-17 days have passed after the onset of symptoms. Also Read - Hundreds of Israelis Chant 'Om Namah Shivaya', Pray For India's Recovery Against Covid | Watch

If you are asymptomatic, then you can end the quarantine after 10 days. But you must consult your physician before doing so. As per a Times of India report, one can end their isolation after analysing their symptoms. Fever is the most common symptom of COVID-19, and if a person goes by without getting fever and medicine, then it is considered safe to end home quarantine. Also Read - Covid 19 Vaccines Work Against New Covid Variants | Doctor Explains | Get Vaccinated

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences director Dr Randeep Guleria said that in most of the mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, the virus dies after the 7th or the 8th day and so there is no need for Covid test after home isolation. The AIIMS director said that at this stage the virus can’t be transmitted to another person.

Although, the dead virus, or the particles of the dead virus, can be picked up by the RT-PCR test and a positive report still may come, when a person has become free from covid. “It is scientifically proved that the virus in mild cases dies after six or seven days,” Dr Guleria said.

Can you still spread the virus after isolation?

The TOI report says that the viral load depletes after the symptoms start to vanish, which means that a person cannot transmit the virus. However, doctors have advised that patients who isolated at home should continue home quarantine for 7 more days by wearing a mask, and taking preventive measures at home.

In fact, a few days ago Union Health Ministry issued revised guidelines for home isolation for patients with mild or asymptomatic symptoms.

It read, “Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms (or from date of sampling for asymptomatic cases) and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over.”

Clinically assigned mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms (and/or fever) without shortness of breath and having oxygen saturation at room air of more than 94 percent are recommended for home isolation,” the revised guidelines said.

It said that a caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24×7 basis and a communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation. Elderly patients aged more than 60 years and those with co-morbid conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, chronic lung/liver/ kidney disease, cerebrovascular disease shall only be allowed home isolation after proper evaluation by the treating medical officer.

Talking about treatment protocols, the revised guideline said, “If fever is not controlled with a maximum dose of Tab. Paracetamol 650mg four times a day, consult the treating doctor who may consider advising other drugs like non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID) (ex: Tab. Naproxen 250 mg twice a day).”

It further stated that consider Tab Ivermectin (200 mcg/kg once a day, to be taken empty stomach) for 3 to 5 days. Inhalational Budesonide (given via inhalers with spacer at a dose of 800 mcg twice daily for 5 to 7 days) to be given if symptoms (fever and/or cough) are persistent beyond 5 days of disease onset.

As per the guidelines, a patient under home isolation seeks immediate medical attention if serious signs or symptoms develop which could include difficulty in breathing, dip in oxygen saturation, persistent pain pressure in the chest and mental confusion or inability to arouse.