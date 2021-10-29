New Delhi: We all are aware that living a sedentary lifestyle can be dangerous to your health. The less sitting or lying down you do during the day, the better your chances for living a healthy life. And as we grow older, it tends to become a little bit harder to stay in control of your waistline.Also Read - LIVE Afghanistan vs Pakistan Cricket Score T20 World Cup 2021 Today's Match Latest Updates: Afghanistan Lose Top Order, Pakistan Chip Away At the Wickets

A resident doctor on This Morning, Dr Nighat has said that “sitting is the new smoking” as moving that little bit less around the age of 50, especially for women, could have consequences for the waistline. Also Read - No Complete Ban on Firecrackers, Only Those With Barium Salts Prohibited: Supreme Court | Read Full Statement

As that 50 mark comes closer, hormones begin to change quite a bit which can cause havoc if trying to lose a little bit of extra weight. Also Read - La Liga: Challenging Games This Weekend For FC Barcelona, Atletico

Things like lifestyle changes or just simply moving a little less could also result in some unwanted weight gain.

As women go through the change [menopause] many find it difficult to shift weight,” Dr Nighat was quoted as saying by mirror.co.uk.

“Our habits change the older we are – looking after grandkids and parents…Also your work becomes far more sedentary; sitting is now the new form of smoking. A sedimentary lifestyle affects someone’s ability to lose weight,” she added.

The doctor also said that woman become more intolerant to alcohol as “our ability to digest also changes.”

Speaking about the changes a woman’s body goes through in their forties and why many put on weight, Dr Nighat explained: “As we go through our forties, that’s when the transition of peri-menopause happens; your ovaries don’t produce enough oestrogen, and as oestrogen depletes – which is a drip by drip affect, your brain goes ‘I need oestrogen’.

“Oestrogen keeps our blood vessels nice and healthy from our hair right down to our toes.

“And then it sends a signal to the fat cells around your body going ‘produce more oestrogen’, because that’s the other place where they produce more [oestrogen].

“So your fat cells get bigger, they get bigger around their tummies and hips,” she added.

“Women in their forties come to me going ‘I do all this exercise and now I’m hitting my middle age and now I’m not losing that weight’.

“I say to them ‘You’re body is just adjusting to that transition, make note of that.’”

And the one thing women can do if they experience this is: “Your diet has to change as well in order to look at this physical transition that’s happening,” Dr Nighat said.

Speaking further about changes in diet to achieve weight loss over 50, the doctor revealed: “I never say ‘elimination diet’.

“Life is short but enjoy it. Nothing is off limits but portion size is what I’m looking for.

“If you take out nutrients when over 50, you’re not getting the building blocks you need – lean muscle, magnesium, protein.”

It terms of protein, Dr Nighat suggested eating less red meat and opting for leaner alternatives like chicken and turkey.

“Soya products are brilliant, nuts are brilliant – having a heart healthy diet,” mirror.co.uk. quoted her as saying.

“Exercise also helps, but Dr Nighat prefers the term “more movement”.

“I hate the word exercise, I’ve stopped using the word,” she remarked. “[Just do] movement that you enjoy; if you want to do lunges in the kitchen, do it. If you can lift your legs while at your desk and do five reps, I’m very happy with that.”

Presenter Holly Willoughby also suggested getting off the bus a stop early and walking the rest of the distance, or taking the stairs instead of escalator or lift.