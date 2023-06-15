Home

Health

The Gut-Brain Connection: How Good Digestion Impacts Mental Health? 4 Tips to Improve Gut Health

The Gut-Brain Connection: How Good Digestion Impacts Mental Health? 4 Tips to Improve Gut Health

The gastrointestinal flora is composed of a range of bacterial species that have beneficial effects on our digestion and other functions.

Understanding the gut-brain connection (Freepik)

Have you ever had a weird sensation in your stomach when you are too stressed, anxious or maybe hopelessly in love? Yes, we all have been there at least once. What we think, and how we think often has some effect on our stomach, digestion or gut health. Experts say that chronic stress also hampers your digestion part from other health risks. This proves that there is some connection between the gut and our brain. This connection is often described as the gut-brain connection. This communication is known as the gut-brain axis.

What is the Gut-Brain Connection?

The Gut–Brain axis has been a subject of research over the past several years. Cross-communication between the brain and gut occurs through multiple biological networks – the nervous system, hormones, neurotransmitters, and immune system. Microbial changes in the gut can influence brain physiology, mood, behavioural and cognitive functions.

You may like to read

The gastrointestinal flora is composed of a range of bacterial species that have beneficial effects on our digestion and other functions. These are also affected by factors like stress and a high-fat diet and influence brain function via signalling molecules and interaction with neurotransmitters. This in turn has an impact on mood and stress reactivity. Gut flora can produce neurotransmitters like GABA, Serotonin, Dopamine and amino acids like tyramine, tryptophan among other chemicals. These affect local gut environment, interact with our immune system and metabolism.

Brain disorders can closely affect the gut environment, and dysregulated gut homeostasis can induce exacerbation of CNS (Central nervous system) disorders.

Why is Good Digestion Important For Mental Health?

The gut is often called the second brain. Its health has a direct implication on the communication with the brain through the gut-brain axis. A healthy gut produces various neurotransmitters that transmit signals to the brain through the Vagus Nerve. To enhance the functioning and presence of these bacteria, it is pivotal to ensure the intake of prebiotic fiber (food for the bacteria) in our diet. Food items like artichokes, bananas, onions, and chicory are good sources of these fibers. There are several food and beverages available that contain these fibers too. A good healthy gut hence supports a healthy mind making it a happy mind too.”

Ways to Improve Gut Health

Include more of vegetables, beans and legumes.

Give rest to your Gut :Like your body and mind, your gut also needs some “me-time’ to rest, rejuvenate and reboot to function optimally. A good way to give break to the gut flora and microbiota is intermittent fasting. It helps reduce inflammation and bloating.

:Like your body and mind, your gut also needs some “me-time’ to rest, rejuvenate and reboot to function optimally. A good way to give break to the gut flora and microbiota is intermittent fasting. It helps reduce inflammation and bloating. Reduced salt intake: Indulging in high salt diets can alter the gut microbiota and lead to hypertension or autoimmune disease. Excessive salt intake may lead to bloating and water retention in the body.

Indulging in high salt diets can alter the gut microbiota and lead to hypertension or autoimmune disease. Excessive salt intake may lead to bloating and water retention in the body. Hydrate well and often :Water is all you need. If you can’t commit to gallons of water, then you can also look at liquid substitutes like coconut water, vegetable juice, and soups, or a simple gut detox drink like kefir or water infused with cucumber, ginger, lime and mint. These are some simple home remedies for gut cleansing. Most importantly, you must remove sugar, salt, and caffeine from your routine.

:Water is all you need. If you can’t commit to gallons of water, then you can also look at liquid substitutes like coconut water, vegetable juice, and soups, or a simple gut detox drink like kefir or water infused with cucumber, ginger, lime and mint. These are some simple home remedies for gut cleansing. Most importantly, you must remove sugar, salt, and caffeine from your routine. Eat more alkaline foods:Bring the balance in your back with Alkaline foods, which are known to work wonders in maintaining the pH balance in the body. Add alkaline foods such as coriander seeds water, coconut water, and seeds in your gut cleanse diet plan.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.