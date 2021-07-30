Zee Digital’s leading health information portal, TheHealthSite.com concludes TheHealthSite.com Summit Season 2 at a virtual event organized on July 30, 2021. Emerging with greater momentum and riding over the success of the first edition, the second season witnessed the presence of highly reputed dignitaries from the healthcare fraternity such as Keynote Speaker Prof (Dr) Ashok Seth, Chairman, Fortis Escorts Heart Institute and Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS along with well-known industry stalwarts as session speakers. Themed as ‘Covid-19 Resurgence’, this most coveted digital health summit had four sessions this year and was virtually conducted on TheHealthSite.com, India’s no.1 health information site committed to providing unique, authentic, credible, well-researched, and timely information on topics related to physical and mental health. The event was sponsored by Coviself by My Lab Discovery Solution, State Bank Of India, Dell Technologies, Godrej Protekt and Mankind Pharma.Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening Update: CM Basavaraj Bommai Likely To Take Final Decision Today

Understanding that health is a serious topic, the first panel discussion was around the topic, 'Covid-19 – Dealing with the second wave' by Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Dr Sushila Kataria, Medanta and Dr Kamna Chibber, Head of Mental and Health Department and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare. In this session, eminent speakers covered different aspects of the pandemic like emerging variants, transmission, precautions, mental health and other fallouts of the pandemic.

The second session drove conversations around ' Preparing for the 3rd wave'. In this session, speakers Dr P Baghel, Dr R Pandit, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai and Dr S Budhiraja, Group Director, Max Healthcare addressed the questions related to vaccine production and shortage, side effects, vaccine's effectiveness on variants, the extent of protection etc. They also talked about the vaccination of the country and steps to follow to achieve a managed and paced vaccination drive along with measures that are needed to be taken on the vaccines front.

Focusing on remedies, the third session was on ‘Alternative therapies’. Kalyan Bannerji, Founder of Dr Kalyan Bannerji Clinic, Dr. Mahesh Vyas, Dean, AIIA Ayurveda, Ishi Khosla, Nutritionist and Rashi Rao, Yoga expert talked about Ayurveda and Homoeopath’s relevance during the pandemic. Many herbal and natural remedies are being used by people for the prevention of infection and to boost immunity. Nutrition also plays an important role in fighting disease along with yoga therapy. Experts spoke about measures and remedies to boost overall health and prevent infection.

Being one of the most prominent, the fourth session shed light on the ‘Indian Healthcare Infrastructure’ and compared the healthcare scenario of India and the world. The discussion led by Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Dr S Budhiraja, Group Medical Director, Max Healthcare and Mr Kunal Kishore Dhawan, Co-Founder, Navia Life Care was a deep dive into the supply and production of vaccines, shortage and production of oxygen cylinders along with the conversation on the present scenario of the countries and what the whole world needs to learn from each other.

Commenting on the initiative, Shridhar Mishra, SVP & Head of Digital Monetization, Zee Media Corporation Limited said, “The pandemic has disrupted lives and businesses across industries. We have seen the healthcare systems collapse as well as evolve with a much greater pace to deal with this unprecedented challenge worldwide. Through TheHealthSite.com Summit Season 2 our aim was to drive conversations on the issue at hand and come up with collective measures to safeguard our people, country and the future. We are overwhelmed with the phenomenal response that we have received from our users and the industry veteran.”