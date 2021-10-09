Skincare Tips: Skincare like all the other routines needs to be followed passionately and punctually. It is an everyday process. Ingrown hair is usually hair that is left behind hair removal if it is not done correctly. These can make your skin feel rough.Also Read - Beauty Tips For Festive Season: Shahnaz Husain Shares Easy Tips For Radiant And Glowing Skin
With the covid-19 pandemic and multiple unprecedented lockdowns, a lot of people prefer grooming at home by themselves rather than going to a salon. Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Geetika Mittal Gupta, a cosmetologist has penned done some dos and don’ts of ingrown hair issues. Dr. Geetika says,” If you suffer from ingrown hair on your face or body, you know how annoying and sometimes painful it can be!” Also Read - Skincare: The Do's And Don'ts of Hyaluronic Acid
Here Are The Dos and Don’ts
- Exfoliate your skin twice a week with a physical exfoliant
- Exfoliate once a week with a chemical exfoliant
- Always moisturize after exfoliating
- If you shave or wax, always wet skin with warm water first. Remove hair in the direction it’s growing, not the opposite.
- If you currently shave or wax, switch to laser hair removal
- Don’t pick at ingrown hair or bumps! See a doctor for safe removal.