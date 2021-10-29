World Stroke Day: Brain strokes are a serious threat to individuals and some of our lifestyle habits give an open invitation to this medical emergency. Before we head on to what these lifestyle habits are, it is important to learn what exactly is a brain stroke? A brain stroke is a serious condition, which occurs when the blood supply to various parts of the brain is disrupted. This prevents the brain tissue from getting oxygen and nutrients, leading to a stroke.Also Read - Sara Ali Khan's Fitness Journey: How Did Sara Ali Khan Go From Fat To Fit? Sara Ali Khan Transformation Video

Your lifestyle choices can affect your chances of having a stroke. To lower your risk, you may need to change your lifestyle. The good news is that healthy behaviours can lower your risk for stroke. Dr Raj Agarbattiwala, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Masina Hospital, Mumbai shares 5 unhealthy lifestyle habits that are increasing your risk of a brain stroke: Also Read - Breast Cancer in New Mothers: 5 Early Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Unhealthy Diet

Diets high in saturated fats, Trans fat, and cholesterol have been linked to stroke and related conditions, such as heart disease. Also, getting too much salt (sodium) in the diet can raise blood pressure levels. Also Read - 5 Easy Tips For ABC - Acidity, Bloating and Constipation

Physical Inactivity

Not getting enough physical activity can lead to other health conditions that can raise the risk for stroke. These health conditions include obesity, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and diabetes. Regular physical activity can lower your chances of stroke.

Obesity

Obesity is excess body fat. Obesity is linked to higher “bad” cholesterol and triglyceride levels and to lower “good” cholesterol levels. Obesity can also lead to high blood pressure and diabetes.

Too Much Alcohol

Drinking too much alcohol can raise blood pressure levels and the risk for stroke. It also increases levels of triglycerides, a form of fat in your blood that can harden your arteries.

Women should have no more than one drink a day. Men should have no more than two drinks a day.

Tobacco Use

Tobacco use increases the risk for stroke. Cigarette smoking can damage the heart and blood vessels, increasing your risk for stroke. The nicotine in cigarettes raises blood pressure, and the carbon monoxide from cigarette smoke reduces the amount of oxygen that your blood can carry. Even if you don’t smoke, breathing in other people’s secondhand smoke can make you more likely to have a stroke.

Illegal drugs

IV (intravenous) drug abuse carries a high risk of stroke from blood clots (cerebral embolisms). Cocaine and other drugs have been closely linked to strokes, heart attacks, and many other cardiovascular problems.

Contraceptive pills

Taking contraceptive pills can also increase one’s risk of encountering a stroke. The combined oral contraceptive pill and contraceptive patch have the hormone oestrogen, which increases the risk of stroke.