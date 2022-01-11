New Delhi: Even as COVID cases continue to explode across the world due to the new Omicron variant, a study has listed out activities that are more prone to exposing anyone to the viral infection. Travelling to workplace, using public transport and physical shopping are the top risky activities that would expose anyone to COVID-19, the study by Virus Watch Study stated.Also Read - LIVE India vs South Africa Score 3rd Test, Day 1: Kohli, Pant Steady Ship After India Lose Two Quick Wickets

The study titled ‘Virus Watch Study: Non-household activities COVID risk, 20 December 2021’ was published on January 7. The study is yet to be peer-reviewed, according to a report by Livemint. The main activities which promotes tramission of the novel coronavirus infection cases are: physical shopping, travelling to work, eating at restaurants, using public transport, sports and attending indoor and outdoor parties. Also Read - Diet Diversification is Need of The Hour: Experts

‘Shopping biggest contributor’

According to the study, going out for shopping during the period of curbs imposed and no restrictions appeared to be the biggest contributor for the highest number of COVID infections accounted outside the home. People who leave their homes twice a week for in-person shopping are more prone to contracting the virus than others. Also Read - Wondering What is Skin Microbiome? We Have You Covered

‘Parties, sports events key contributors ‘

The researchers pointed out that social events including sporting activities could also be a key contributor to attracting the viral infection. Experts have often warned against attending large gathering event.

‘Cinemas, beauty saloons – no good evidence’

According to the study, attending cinemas, theatres, concerts, or beauty saloons showed “no good evidence” for risk of contracting COVID-19.

How to avoid getting infected with COVID

Experts said there are also ways to mitigate risks if we choose an activity that involves other people and stress on wearing a mask, trying to socially distance, and washing hands.

Earlier, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the best physical activities for limiting the risk of coronavirus infections are the ones we do alone or with members of our household. Holiday shopping in crowded stores is a “higher risk” activity and that people should limit any in-person shopping, including at supermarkets, the CDC said.

Try to spend as little time inside the store as possible, Dr Isaac Weisfuse, a public health expert at Cornell University, said. “You just want to go in and out. Get your shopping done and move on,” Dr Weisfuse was quoted as saying by the news agency Associated Press.