New Delhi: The surge in dengue cases has become a matter of grave concern across the states and UTs including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Kerala, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Jammu & Kashmir.

Hence, it is highly imperative that we take good care of our health and adopt preventive measures such as using mosquito repellents, avoiding mosquito-breeding, and also make some healthy lifestyle changes such as consuming immunity-boosting foods during this season in a bid to give the virus a tough fight within the human body.

Here we have curated a list of some of the healthy foods that you can consume to improve your immunity against the virus. Check them out.

These Immunity-Boosting Foods Can Help You Prevent Dengue This Season

Citrus Fruits Rich in Vitamin C

Citrus fruits are replete with Vitamin C which helps in fighting against the virus by building strong immunity. The vitamin helps to increase the production of white blood cells in the body which in turn improves the immune system. Some of the examples of citrus fruits include orange, lemon, pineapple and more. They are also loaded with antioxidants.

Yogurt

Unexpected right? Well, yogurt for sure is known for its immunity-booster properties. Apart from this, it also aids in getting good sleep and improves digestive health. If you’re a yogurt lover, then that’s a bonus!

Turmeric

Turmeric has all the medicinal properties. It is one of the common ingredients found in Indian kitchens. Other than its anti-inflammatory properties, it also highly helps in improving the immune system.

Garlic

Just like turmeric, garlic too is an important food ingredient in Indian households. It wouldn’t be wrong to say most Indian food items are incomplete without garlic, which brings that quintessential Indian flavour to the table. Not just taste, but garlic also helps to boost immunity. Garlic has antibacterial and anti-fungal properties.

Ginger

People in India mostly use ginger in tea to keep the body warm. The root plant is also an important immunity-booster and is helpful in treating sore throat, inflammation, nausea and other symptoms of dengue fever.