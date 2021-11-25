Food Tips: Eating the right kind of food is very important. What you eat directly reflects on your skin and your body organs. The wrong combination of food can lead to a series of health issues like fatigue, nausea and bowel diseases. The right combination and the right time is of immense importance and you should not take your food for granted.Also Read - 5 Food That Can Help You Sleep Better and Avoid Insomnia

Eggs are highly nutritious and can be consumed in their entirety. They are loaded with protein, vitamins and minerals. Eggs are low in carb and can be used in different forms. People have different choices. Some prefer mixing it with products like meats, milk products and caffeinated drinks.

Here Are The Things You Should Not Mix With Eggs

Bacon

A lot of people prefer the combination of eggs and bacon. Yet, this combo can make you feel lethargic. Eggs and bacon are rich in high protein and fat content respectively. This leads to quick energy-boosting and dropping it quickly.

Sugar

The amino acid present in both the components are released and it becomes toxic for the human body as it leads to the formation of clots in the blood.

Soy Milk

The combination of soy milk and eggs can lead to issues in the absorption of protein in the body. Hence, this combination of food should be avoided.

Tea

The best combination in the world, tea and eggs, does more harm than any food. This combination can lead to constipation and other serious damage to body organs.

Banana

It is advisable to avoid eating eggs after consuming a banana. The combination of banana and eggs are harmful to the body and people who hit the gym should avoid it.