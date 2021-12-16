Wintercare Tips: Physical health is good for health and brings in various health benefits. Undoubtedly, you must practice yoga or go out jogging to keep your body flexible and in good shape. However, that may not always be advisable during the winter season. The cold air of winter when mixed with moisture can make you fall ill and it is not good for your health and body. Fog or haze presence in the air does more harm than any good. They are harmful and dangerous for the body.Also Read - How to Protect Your Joints From The Cold Weather?

Poisonous gas and cold air increase heart and lung-related diseases. This is not good for people who have diseases like asthma or are more prone to getting affected by the cold. For people who have these issues, it is best advised to have in-door workout sessions and avoid stepping out especially during this time of the year. Yet, if you are keen on going outside, you should take these necessary precautionary tips to protect yourself against the cold weather. Also Read - Skincare Tips: 5 Ingredients That Are a Big NO For Your Skin And Hair During Winter Season

Here Are The Points to Keep in Mind

Wear gloves, scarf, woolen caps, socks before stepping out. Wear shoes with socks when stepping out for a walk. Opt for a park or an open space for your early mornings. Avoid walking on the road. Due to smog, accidents are more prone to happen. To maintain your body temperature, after the walk, drink lukewarm water. Begin and end your walk at a slow pace. If you have stepped out for walking for the first time, do not walk for more than 15 minutes. A well-balanced diet after the walk is recommended.

Here Are The Tips to Keep Winter Illness at Bay

Avoid Stepping Going Out in The Morning

It is advised to go out for a walk only after 7 am. Walking or exercising in the sunlight will protect you from cold air and give you a fresh feel. Also Read - Wondering How to Keep Yourself Warm This Winter Season? Try Drinking This Water Concoction

Wear Warm Clothes

Whenever you step out to take a walk, prefer wearing warm clothes. Warm clothes will prevent the entry of cold air and at the same time provide heat to your body.

Avoid Drinking Cold Water

After returning home from your walk, avoid drinking cold water. You can drink lukewarm water and avoid eating cold food.

Elderly People Should be More Careful

Elderly people should prefer going out for a walk only after 11 AM or 11.30 AM. The cold air and the presence of pollutants can make them fall sick easily and it is dangerous for their health.

Asthmatic Patients Should Take Special Care

The presence of smog can be very harmful to people suffering from asthma. Breathing in smog air is harmful to the lungs and chest. This is why it is advised for people with asthma to avoid stepping out early in the morning.