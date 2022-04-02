A spring festival that marks the traditional new year for Marathi and Konkan people, Gudi Padwa is mainly celebrated in Maharashtra, Goa and the union territory of Daman. The name Gudi Padwa is made using two words- ‘Gudi’, which means flag or emblem of Lord Brahma and ‘Padwa’, which means the first day of the phase of the moon. As with any other Indian festival, food, including sweets, is essential for the celebration. Some popular dishes prepared during this festival include Kothimbir Vadi, Batata Vada, Poori Bhaji, Batata Bhaji and Masale Bhaat.Also Read - Go For It-Episode 1: What Is Circuit Training? Technique And Benefits Explained - Watch

While it is okay to celebrate with indulgent food, it is possible to choose healthy alternatives, especially if you have people in your family who have conditions like Diabetes and Hypertension. We have put together tips and ideas so that you can adopt to enjoy the festival without compromising on health.

Consume Milk-Based Desserts: Shrikhand, Sandesh, Mishit Doi, and Kheer are relatively healthier sweet options because they are made from Milk – a good source of protein. It is a good idea to make these desserts at home as recipes are easily available.

Use Alternatives for Sugar: Sugar can be replaced with natural flavouring agents so that it is not high in calories. Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Dates, Raisins, and fresh fruits are good alternatives for processed sugar. You can opt for alternatives like jaggery or honey to the desserts, and eliminate the use of refined sugar, but not for diabetic patients.

Choose Healthy Desserts: Badam Katli (rich in Omega-3 Fatty Acids) instead of Kaju Katli, Besan Ladoo (rich in protein) or Peanut Ladoo (rich in MUFA) instead of Rava Ladoo, Mysore Pak (rich in protein) instead of Coconut Ladoo are good options to consider this festive season. This is because they are rich in protein and can be added to your festive diet for a bit of health benefit.

Consider Portion Size: While we understand that everyone likes to indulge in sweets, especially during the festival season, it is vital to show restraint. This is especially true if you consume ready-made sweets that are high in fats and low in nutritional value. The best way to enjoy while staying healthy is to cut back on the portion size, so that you can enjoy the sweets and avoid any health concerns.

Homemade Ice Creams: Ice cream infused with varieties of flavours and healthy ingredients like dry fruits, Kesar, fresh fruits, etc. can be a good option for dessert cravings this summer season. We can make popsicles/ sorbet from fruit juices at home or try variations like adding crushed chikki or almonds to homemade ice creams. We can also try making frozen Yogurt with fresh fruits to have a healthy alternative for the dessert craving.

Keep Yourself Hydrated Throughout the Day: The best way to stay hydrated is water, but can also include freshly made Ginger Lemonade, Buttermilk, milkshakes, soups, fruit/ vegetable Coolers, Aam Panna, etc. to keep yourself hydrated.

Remember to do a Detox Once The Festival is Over: Balance your diet by adding a bowl of salad with different coloured vegetables and fruits to get the fibre necessary in your diet.

Festivities are an essential part of life, and they should be a memorable occasion for everyone. That is why everyone must take care of their health so that we do not end up with any health issues post festivities. After all, prevention is better than cure, right?

(Inputs by Minal Shah, senior nutrition therapist at Fortis Hospital, Mulund)