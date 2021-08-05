Monsoon is the most awaited season of all. Besides its mesmerizing beauty, it is very notorious to bring along a host of illnesses and fungal infections, especially for women. As the weather continues to be humid and wet during the rainy times make it is perfect for the growth of many microorganisms. Vaginal infections can become common during monsoons and exiting monsoons esp. vaginal candidiasis if intimate hygiene is not maintained. It not only makes you uncomfortable by causing irritation, discharge, and intense itching but also affects your fertility potential.Also Read - Guava Side Effects: Who Should Avoid Eating Amrood And Why?

Dr.Parul Agrawal, Senior Fertility and IVF consultant at Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Noida shares tips on how to prevent vaginal infections this monsoon.

How vagina protects itself from various infections?

The vagina naturally is home to a balanced mix of different types of healthy, acid-producing bacteria (lactobacillus) and yeast (candida). These good bacteria prevent the overgrowth of yeasts.

Vagina’s acidic PH helps to protect it against different infections.

A more alkaline state during ovulation protects the sperms as it travels through the vagina and cervix on its way to fertilise an egg.

Unbalanced vaginal PH leads to vaginal infections and untreated vaginitis raises your risk of pelvic inflammatory disease, infertility and sexually transmitted diseases.

How does Candidiasis impact fertility potential?

Yeast infections themselves do not cause infertility but vaginal infection and altered vaginal flora, can dramatically impact women’s ability to fall pregnant.

Candidiasis is a condition in which there is an imbalance between the bacteria and yeast cells present in the vagina. It leads to either watery discharge or thick curdy clumpy discharge which hampers the sperms to swim further and enter the cervix.

Sperms simply cannot survive in an environment that is too acidic. It kills the sperms and thus delays conception even when the woman is ovulating.

Women also encounter difficulty in having sexual intercourse due to inflammation and burning sensation in the vagina. Woman suffers from pain during sexual intercourse and urination. There may be rashes present outer lip of vagina. All these symptoms cause aversion to the intercourse and hence reduces the chances of becoming pregnant. It is also advisable to avoid sex in this condition as the infection can be passed easily to the partner.

How to prevent vaginal candidiasis during this season?

Stay Dry: Avoid staying in wet undergarments or swimsuits for long. This dampness promotes infection. It provides a prime breeding ground for yeast.

Cotton breathable undergarments and clothes are preferred in the monsoon so that the sweat doesn’t stay for long. Tight synthetic clothes to be avoided as they can trap heat and moisture, creating the perfect environment for yeast to reproduce.

Vaginal douches to be avoided as it disturbs the vaginal flora. Refrain from using harsh scented soaps.

Eat healthy to improve immunity. Eat a lot of fruits and vegetables and organic plain yogurt. Probiotics help balance the good bacteria in your body to maintain a healthy PH level in the vagina.

Blood sugar needs to be under control. Keep a check on your blood sugar levels. Avoid eating food with high sugar content.

Repeated and irrational use of antibiotics to be avoided as it kills the normal vaginal flora.

Stress weakens the immune system so try to remain stress-free as much as possible.

How to approach if symptoms of vaginal candidiasis are present?

It is always better to consult your gynecologist for the proper treatment. They provide you the right diagnosis and advise you of the medicines as per your need. Avoid taking over-the-counter medicines.

Certain vaginal tablets and oral medications are prescribed so that medicines have both local and systemic effects.

Most yeast infections clear up within a few days and weeks with the right course of treatment. If not then the condition needs to be reassessed and the possibility of other infections to be ruled out such as bacterial vaginosis, sexually transmitted diseases etc.

Vaginal candidiasis is a very much preventable and curable infection. Vaginal health is important for fertility and also important for your own wellbeing. So, take care.