We all revert to Ayurveda for all minor inconveniences. Ayurveda is known for curing all ailments with no severe side effects. One of the essential Ayurveda ingredients is hibiscus. Hibiscus has antioxidants like anthocyanins that help in reducing the risk of developing heart disease, diabetes and hypertension. Along with it, it also helps in preventing a variety of chronic illnesses.

Shedding light on the same is Dr Dixa Bhavsar, an Ayurveda doctor. Taking it to Instagram, Dixa wrote the many benefits of hibiscus and how it is helpful in numerous ways. An excerpt from the caption reads," Hibiscus flowers are madhura (sweet) & kashayam (astringent) in taste. They are cold in terms of potency & can reduce aggravated Pitta and balance Kapha."

Here Are The Different Ways to Use Hibiscus

Here Are The Different Ways to Use Hibiscus

Hibiscus For Anemia

According to Dr Dixa, dry 20 to 30 hibiscus flower buds in the shade & grind them into a fine powder. Store in an airtight container. Consume half a teaspoon with honey twice a day to improve your Hb.

Hibiscus for Diabetes

“Soak the flower in water overnight & filter it next day and sip on it in morning,” as per Dr Dixa.

Hibiscus For Tea

“Intellectuals with a Pitta-predominant constitution & people into the work habit of staying awake during late nights tends to lose their hair due to excess heat trapped under the skin. Hibiscus tea helps regulate that excess heat & balance Pitta,” writes Dr Dixa.

You can drink hibiscus tea by following the steps:

Add five hibiscus petals to a glass of boiling water. Allow it to boil. After two minutes, remove it from the heat. Strain and let it cool.

Hibiscus For Hair Rinse

Dr Dixa says, “Soak 10 hibiscus flower petals in 500ml (2 cups) of water overnight. The next morning squeeze the flowers with your hands and remove from the solution. Apply the filtered tea to your hair. Cover your hair with a shower cap. Rinse with warm water after 20 minutes.”

Hibiscus For Hair Oil

“Grind hibiscus leaves and flowers to a paste and mix with virgin coconut oil. Simmer together on low heat until the water content disappears. Let sit and infuse for 48 hours. Filter and then store in a clean glass bottle,” writes Dr Dixa.

Apart from these, Dr Dixa says that hibiscus has a lot more other important Dr Dixa writes,” Due to their Pitta-pacifying action and raktastambhak (anti-hemorrhagic) properties, hibiscus flowers are widely used in the treatment of pimples, bleeding disorders, or bleeding gums. They are good for the heart and effective in lowering blood pressure & cholesterol, helps in anaemia, piles, insomnia, UTI, bleeding disorders like epistaxis & menorrhagia.”