The practice of Ayurveda is still prevalent in India. People still go back to Ayurveda for minor ailments and get the desired results. According to Dr. Nitika Kohli, Ayurveda has been used as a diet principle that means creating health within the body and mind. "Hundreds of years before Hippocrates instructed, 'Let food be thy medicine,' Ayurveda defined principles for making that advice practical. Food selection, meal timing, and state of awareness during meals either increases ojas (vitality) or ama (toxicity)," says Dr. Nitika.

Taking it to Instagram, Dr. Nitika shares the importance of shatpavali – shat means 100 and pavali means walk – and how it is beneficial for body. Dr. Nitika says," This most important rule in Ayurveda, will serve as a guide for tapping into the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and using it to create health, vitality, and energy through food."

Dr. Nitika shares the importance of walking. She said that walking at least 100 steps after eating dinner or lunch improves the overall well-being. A 15-minute walk after every meal helps in improving health and preventing various health complications.

Here’s How 15-Minute Walk Helps in Keeping The Body Fit and Healthy

Helps in digestion

Helps in food metabolism

Relieves post-meal laziness

Dr. Nitika shares a pro-Ayurveda tip. Dr. Nitika says, “Ayurveda believes walking is not just for fat burning, never do brisk walking after meals it increases body doshas, shatpavali is best.”