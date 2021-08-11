The safest way to lose weight is by eating right and staying consistent. But sometimes, we try to push ourselves a little harder by following a strict diet and workout routine. And many people opt for fad diets which are available on the internet promising quick weight loss. Keto or ketogenic diet which is one of the most fiercely debated eating plans has now been associated with life-threatening illnesses, according to a new study.Also Read - Rakulpreet Singh's Millet Bowl is What You Need to Make Your 'Body Feel Awesome' And Healthy

A recent review in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition examined the ketogenic diet and its long-term risks. The keto diet is known for limiting carbohydrates and encourages the intake of fats and protein. This diet may increase the risk of severe health issues and chronic diseases. Since the intake of red meat and saturated fat is increased in the keto diet, it also increases the risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer, Alzheimer’s, kidney disease. Also Read - Weight Loss Tips by Sameera Reddy: From 92 Kg to 82 Kg, Actor Says 'No Negativity or Judgement Should Consume You'

Not just, the diet also puts pregnant and kidney disease patients at a huge risk too. The study says that the diet can be linked to a high risk of neural tube defects in newborns because of the mother’s low-carbohydrate diet.

Crosby said that the typical keto diet is a disease-promoting disaster. Loading up on red meat, processed meat, and saturated fat . . . is a recipe for bad health.

The author suggests that a better way and safer way to lose weight is to watch out for calories and include protective foods in your diet, which includes vegetables, fruits, legumes, and whole grains.