Home

Health

Thyroid Awareness Month: 5 Everyday Tips to Ensure Thyroid Health During Irregular Periods

Thyroid Awareness Month: 5 Everyday Tips to Ensure Thyroid Health During Irregular Periods

Thyroid Awareness Month: Your thyroid can also be greatly impacted by menstrual health as it creates and produces hormones that play a role in different systems throughout your body.

Thyroid Awareness Month: 5 Everyday Tips to Ensure Thyroid Health During Irregular Periods

Thyroid Awareness Month: A tiny gland with a butterfly form, the thyroid is found in the neck. The metabolism and energy levels of the organism are significantly regulated by it. Weight gain, exhaustion, hair loss, and mood changes are just a few of the symptoms that can occur when the thyroid gland isn’t functioning properly. Did you know that thyroid health can be impacted by menstruation health? In fact, a lot of specialists think that the two are closely related. Changes in menstrual cycles, such as skipped periods or heavier-than-normal periods, can occur when the thyroid gland isn’t functioning normally. It’s also crucial to keep in mind that having a history of irregular periods can make you more likely to experience thyroid issues. Your risk for thyroid issues may also rise if you have a history of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

Thyroid problems are more common among women who have conceived than in women who have not. According to Devidutta Dash, founder and CEO of Lemme Be, it is possible that this is the case because immune system alterations brought on by pregnancy and childbirth can result in thyroid issues. The expert further shares a few instructions or everyday tips to safeguard the health of your thyroid and menstrual cycle.

5 EVERYDAY TIPS TO ENSURE YOUR THYROID AND MENSTRUAL HEALTH

Enough Iodine Intake: Iodine is essential for proper thyroid function. You can get iodine from foods like seafood, dairy products, and eggs, or by taking a supplement if needed. Manage Stress Levels: Stress can have a negative impact on both the thyroid and menstrual cycle so it’s important to find ways to manage stress effectively. Some ideas include yoga, meditation, deep breathing exercises, or talking with a therapist if needed. Eat Healthy Food: A balanced diet is key for keeping both the thyroid and menstrual cycle healthy. Make sure you’re eating plenty of fruits and vegetables as well as lean protein sources and whole grains. Limit Caffeine And Alcohol Intake: Caffeine and alcohol can interfere with proper hormone production which can impact both the thyroid and menstrual cycle. Frequent Doctor Check-Ups: This is especially important if you have any concerns about your menstrual health. Your doctor will be able to run tests to determine whether or not your thyroid is functioning properly and offer advice on how to manage or avert any further problems.

It is crucial to speak with your doctor about any period concerns you may have. Only they are qualified to provide a diagnosis regarding your thyroid health and/or menstruation health.