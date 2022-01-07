Thyroid Awareness Month: Thyroid problems are commonly seen in people. But, you will be shocked to know that they are mostly seen in women. Yes, you have heard that right! Women have greater chances of suffering from thyroid problems when compared to men. It is essential for women to be aware of the signs of thyroid problems and spot the symptoms at the earliest. Read on to know more about this, and do take good care of yourself. You will have to be vigilant as many complications can arise owing to untreated thyroid disorders.Also Read - Importance of Including Seeds in Your Diet And When to Have Them in a Day?

The thyroid gland in your neck is responsible for producing thyroid hormone, which helps to control various activities like how fast you burn calories and how fast your heart beats. Are you aware? Diseases of the thyroid can lead to the production of either too much or too little of the hormone. Depending on how much or how little hormone your thyroid makes, you may gain or lose weight. Women are more likely than men to have thyroid diseases, maybe after pregnancy and after menopause. Hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid disease) wherein the thyroid gland does not make enough thyroid hormone is seen in the majority of woman. More commonly than overactive thyroid (Hyperthyroidism)

The symptoms of hypothyroidism: One will exhibit symptoms such as weight gain, dry skin, puffy face, changes in menstruation, hair loss, depression, constipation, and joint pain.

Women and thyroid problems

Menstrual period problems: Did you know? The thyroid will help you to control the menstrual cycle. Too much or too little thyroid hormone can make your periods very light, heavy, or even irregular. Thyroid problems can also stop or delay the periods leading to amenorrhoea. If your body’s immune system invites thyroid disease, other glands, along with such as the ovaries, may be involved. This can lead to the early onset of menopause (before age 40).

Problems getting pregnant: When thyroid disease affects the menstrual cycle, it also even impacts one’s ovulation. This can make it harder for women to achieve pregnancy. You may have a higher chance of developing ovarian cysts.

Problems during pregnancy: Thyroid problems during pregnancy can lead to health problems when it comes to the mother and the baby. There can be worrisome issues like miscarriage, premature labor, thyroid storm in the mother, while dwarfism, congenital hypothyroidism and delayed milestones in the baby. and other serious complications.

How to observe check for and evaluate thyroid problems in women?

Blood tests, imaging tests, and physical exams are conducted to detect thyroid problems in women. Then, depending on how serious the problem is, you will either be given medication or surgery can be the last option. Your doctor will decide on an appropriate line of treatment for you.

(Authored by Dr. Veena Aurangabadwala, Gynaecologist, Zen Multispeciality Hospital, Chembur)