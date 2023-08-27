Thyroid Health: 6 Foods to Avoid Completely in Hypothyroidism

Home

In hypothyroidism, the thyroid gland produces insufficient thyroid hormone. Despite taking medication is the initial course of therapy for hypothyroidism, maintaining a balanced diet and way of life can also assist to enhance thyroid function and symptoms.

Thyroid Health: Our body depends on a variety of components, including organs and glands, for optimum performance. Your thyroid gland can be found in the lower front area of your neck. The gland releases hormones into your circulation, which have an impact on almost every organ in your body, including your heart, brain, muscles, and skin. Hypothyroidism can result from these glands not producing the necessary hormones. Your metabolism slows down as a result of hypothyroidism, impacting your entire body.

People with hypothyroidism may benefit from improving their thyroid function, avoiding vitamin shortages, and alleviating hypothyroid symptoms by eating a balanced, nutrient-rich diet. Award-winning nutritionist Lovneet Batra says, “Hypothyroidism is linked to many dangerous diseases and conditions and, hence should be effectively managed. This is where diet plays an important role. You must know what not to eat to aggravate hypothyroidism.”

6 FOODS TO AVOID IN HYPOTHYROIDISM

Soy Foods: Soy contains oestrogen and flavonoids called isoflavones which interfere with the body’s ability to utilize the thyroid hormone. Goitrogens Foods: that contain goitrogens are typically cruciferous vegetables, including kale, broccoli, cauliflower, turnip, cabbage, and spinach. These foods can be consumed after cooking them properly and in moderate amounts. These vegetables contain a compound called glycosylated that competes with dietary iodine and thyroid hormones. Millets: Flavonoid which is apigenin greatly reduces the activity of thyroid peroxidase, the enzyme that inserts iodine into thyroid hormone. Caffeine: If taken first thing in the morning, after taking the thyroid medication, can also interfere with the medicine’s effects. Alcohol: It creates a negative effect on the body’s ability to absorb thyroid hormone and even in the production of thyroid hormone. Sugar: It causes invisible inflammation throughout the body. Inflammation interferes with T4 conversion, necessary for thyroid function.

Numerous important nutrients are more likely to be missing in hypothyroidism patients. Certain vitamins and minerals can be taken as supplements to aid with hypothyroid symptoms and thyroid function. However, it’s advised to see a doctor or dietician before using any new supplement.

