Thyroid Imbalance: Hormones that regulate the body's metabolism are released by the thyroid, an organ with a butterfly form that is situated at the base of the neck. Therefore, when the gland is not functioning properly, it might result in an imbalance, which further degrades one's general well-being. It either secretes too few or too many of the hormones when your thyroid is out of balance. Ayurveda expert Dr Chaitali shares three superfoods that work wonders for thyroid health for all kinds of thyroid imbalances- hypo, hyper and auto-immune.

3 Superfoods That Should be Part of Your Diet if You Have a Thyroid Imbalance:

1. PUMPKIN SEEDS

Pumpkin seeds are also a rich source of zinc, which is critical to absorb other vitamins and minerals in the body and also promote the synthesis and balancing of thyroid hormones in the body. Zinc, a mineral required for the creation of thyroid hormone, can be obtained by eating an ounce of dried pumpkin seeds every day. This is a healthy method to meet your needs for zinc. For a quick snack, you can alternatively purée or bake them.

2. AMLA

Amla has eight times more vitamin C than an orange & around 17 times that of a pomegranate. This humble Indian fruit truly deserves its superfood status. It is a proven tonic for hair. It slows down greying, prevents dandruff, strengthens hair follicles, and increases blood circulation to the scalp thereby improving hair growth.

3. MOONG BEANS

Beans contain protein, antioxidants, complex carbohydrates & loads of vitamins & minerals. They are also high in fibre, which can be beneficial if you suffer from constipation, a common side symptom of thyroid imbalance. Moong, like most beans, provides iodine and the best thing about moong is they are easiest to digest among all beans so they are an excellent addition to a thyroid-friendly diet that aims to offset the implications of a lowered metabolic rate, brought on by the disorder.

You will gradually notice a significant improvement in the function of your thyroid gland if you include any or all of these in your diet. Before including any of the aforementioned foods in your diet, speak with a nutritionist or a doctor.