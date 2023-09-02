Home

Thyroid in Women: 6 Major Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

Thyroid in Women: 6 Major Symptoms You Should Not Ignore

Thyroid tends to affect the reproductive system of women and may lead to development of cyst in the ovaries, early onset of puberty etc.

Thyroid is a butterfly shaped gland that is responsible for controlling the speed of metabolism. It can slow it down or just increase the rate depending on the production of the thyroid hormones. When the thyroid gland does not produce eneough hormones, it may lead to a condition called hypothyroidism. The symptoms can be very covert in the early stage however, it may make the body vulnerable to other health issues like heart problems, high cholesterol, BP etc.

HOW THYROID AFFECTS WOMEN DIFFERENTLY?

Hypothyroidism has a lot to do with woman’s reproductive system. From puberty till menopause, underactive or overactive thyroid glands can affect women at different stages of life. Thyroid can affect:

Early onset or irregular menstruation

Underactive or overactive glands may affect ovulation.

Increases development of cycst in ovaries

Thyroid during preganancy can be risky for the fetus. One may experience extreme morning sickness, still birth, miscarriage, postpartum, hemorrhage etc.

May lead to early onset of menopause.

THYROID IN WOMEN: SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS:

Unexplained Weight Gain or Weight Loss: This is one of the most common signs of thyroid. Low levels of thyroid hormones lead to weight gain while more production leads to weight loss. Fatigue: The rate of hormone production by thyroid glands affects physical and mental health of people. It can reduce metabolism that ,ay lead to low energy levels. A constant gfeelinjg of tiredness can also be experienced in women. Swelling in Neck: Enlargement of the neck results from thyroid. Goiter,is caused due to hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism . Alteretd Heart Rate: People with hypothyroidism may have a reduced rate of heart beat while it is the opposite for peopel with hyperthyroidism. This can lead to blood pressure, palpitation etc. Mood Swings: Thyroid can further lead to anxiety, restlessness and irritability. It also affects energy levels- it may people make sluggisg and tired. Hair Loss: Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism can cause hair to fall out.

Apart from this, abnormal menstruation cycles, mental health issues and stagnated nail growth are also few other symptoms that can affect people living with thyroid.

