Thyroid Superfood: 5 Indian Food Items You Must Include in Your Diet Everyday

Thyroid Superfood: A butterfly-shaped gland called the thyroid, which is located at the base of the neck, is crucial to our body’s metabolic activities. Many men and women, regardless of age, experience thyroid problems due to lifestyle factors like poor nutrition and stress, among others. A thyroid problem like hyperthyroidism or hypothyroidism can be impacted by your diet in addition to medication and other treatments. Knowing which foods support thyroid function is essential if you have a thyroid imbalance. Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliyaor shares Indian foods for all kinds of thyroid imbalances- hypo, hyper and autoimmune.

5 INDIAN SUPERFOOD FOR THYROID IMBALANCE

Coriander Seeds: Coriander is a rich source of vitamins A, C, K, and folate. It works best for enhancing thyroid function, lowering inflammation, and enhancing the liver’s ability to convert T4 to T3. On an empty stomach in the morning, coriander water is preferred. Amla: Amla has around 17 times as much vitamin C as a pomegranate and eight times as much vitamin C as an orange. This deceptively simple Indian fruit is a true superfood. It has been shown to be a hair tonic. It reduces dandruff, strengthens hair follicles, boosts blood flow to the scalp, and slows down greying, all of which promote hair development. Moong Beans: Beans are rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, protein, and complex carbs. Additionally, they contain a lot of fibre, which is advantageous if you experience constipation, a typical side effect of a thyroid disorder. The nicest thing about moong beans is that they are the easiest to digest of all the beans, making them a great addition to a thyroid-friendly diet that attempts to counteract the effects of a decreased metabolic rate brought on by the condition. Moong beans, like most beans, are a good source of iodine. Coconut: Be it fresh coconut or coconut oil, coconut is one of the finest foods for thyroid sufferers. The slow, sluggish metabolism is improved. MCFAs, or medium-chain fatty acids, and MTCs, or medium-chain triglycerides, are abundant in coconut and aid to boost metabolism. Pumpkin Seeds: Pumpkin seeds are also a rich source of zinc, which is critical to absorb other vitamins and minerals in the body and also promotes the synthesis and balancing of thyroid hormones in the body.