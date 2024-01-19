Home

Health

Thyroid Symptoms: How Cold Weather Aggravates The Gland Disease? 5 Major Signs to Watch Out For

Thyroid Symptoms: How Cold Weather Aggravates The Gland Disease? 5 Major Signs to Watch Out For

Cold weather can have a significant impact on thyroid health, aggravating symptoms associated with thyroid disorders. In this article, we have delve into the causes and symptoms for those experiencing thyroid-related issues in winter.

Thyroid Symptoms: How Cold Weather Aggravates The Gland Disease? 5 Major Signs to Watch Out For

People tend to focus on common ailments such as cold and flu during winter. Bust most people aren’t aware of the fact that other health problems including thyroid can worsen as the temperature falls. With the changes in season, people with no history of thyroid problems can also witness a slight spike in this hormone. It has been witnessed that thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) levels increase this time of the year. The high TSH level means that your thyroid gland isn’t keeping up with your body’s hormone needs. Well, there can be different reasons behind this. In this article, we’ll delve into the ways cold weather can exacerbate gland disease and highlight 5 major signs to watch out for.

Trending Now

WHY THYROID SYMPTOMS WORSEN DURING WINTER MONTHS?

Temperature Sensitivity: The thyroid gland plays a key role in regulating the body’s temperature and metabolism. Cold weather can challenge the thyroid, affecting its ability to maintain optimal hormonal balance.

Vitamin D deficiency: Less exposure to sunlight during the colder season can contribute to vitamin D deficiency. Vitamin D is crucial for thyroid health, and its deficiency can negatively impact gland disease.

Affects Immune System: Winter season can affect the immune system, potentially triggering or worsening autoimmune thyroid conditions. Hence, cold temperatures may exacerbate the condition, leading to increased thyroid-related symptoms.

Change in Diet: Seasonal changes in diet, with potential alterations in nutrition intake, can further contribute to thyroid fluctuations. It is better to consume a well-balanced diet rich in high protein, fibre and other essential vitamins and minerals.

MAJOR SIGNS TO WATCH OUT FOR:

Fatigue: Persistent tiredness and lack of energy

Weight Gain: Unexplained weight gain or difficulty in losing weight

Sensitivity to Cold: Feeling excessively cold in normal temperatures

Dry Skin And Hair: Changes in skin, hair texture and moisture

Mood Swings: Fluctuations in mood, including depression or anxiety.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.