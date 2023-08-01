Home

Health

Tiger Nut Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Chufas Are Ideal Snacking Option

Tiger Nut Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Chufas Are Ideal Snacking Option

Tiger Nuts contain a wide range of minerals and have been linked to a number of health advantages, from improved digestion to a lower risk of heart disease.

Tiger Nut Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Chufas Are Ideal Snacking Option

Tiger Nut Health Benefits: Did you know what is similar between tiger and tiger nuts? Well, they both are not nuts and have stripe patterns. Tiger nuts, often referred to as chufa, yellow nutsedge, or earth almonds, are edible tubers rather than real nuts. They have a wrinkled appearance, chickpea-like size, a chewy texture, and a sweet nutty flavour like coconut. These days more kitchens are using tiger nuts and associated goods like tiger nut flour and milk. Tiger nuts are fibrous, starchy, and a bit challenging to chew. They are the ideal snack since you may savour their nutty and creamy flavour while still getting your recommended daily amount of fibre from them.

5 HEALTH BENEFITS OF TIGER NUTS

Provide a Great Source of Fiber: Tiger nuts are high in insoluble fibre, which passes through your gut without being digested. Insoluble fibre adds bulk to your stools and helps food move through your gut easily, reducing the likelihood of constipation. Moreover, they contain enzymes, such as catalases, lipases, and amylases, which help break down foods in your gut, relieving gas, indigestion, and diarrhoea Control Diabetes: The protein in tiger nuts also contains a high proportion of the amino acid arginine, which may increase insulin production and sensitivity, both of which are important for blood sugar management. Hold Anti-Bacterial Properties: One initial study shows that tiger nut extracts (acetone, 50% ethanol, chloroform and petroleum ether) have antibacterial properties. The study resulted in 50% ethanolic extract of the tubers showing maximum antibacterial activity against E.coli, St. aureus, and Salmonella spp. Control Diabetes: The insoluble fibre in these tubers helps control blood sugar levels, as it is a type of carbohydrate that doesn’t raise blood sugar. It helps in the reduction of LDL (‘bad’) cholesterol and increases HDL (‘good’) cholesterol because of its high contents of oleic acid and Vitamin E, which has an antioxidant effect on fat Work as a Prebiotic: While tiger nuts help fight bad bacteria in your body, they also assist your digestive tract by acting as a ‘resistant starch’ prebiotic. Prebiotics function by serving as energy sources (As a fuel of sorts) for the positive gut bacteria that keep your entire digestive system running smoothly. Antioxidant-Rich: It’s important to have a diet rich in antioxidants to protect the human digestive system from oxidative damage over time, and tiger nuts are a great source of antioxidants. With high vitamin E content and oleic acid, these “nuts” help protect the body from disease.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES