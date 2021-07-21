Have you gained weight during the lockdown? Are you gaining weight despite having a similar diet pre-lockdown? Is your Body Mass Index (BMI) over 30 Kg/m2? If yes, then it’s time to fight obesity by making changes to improve your lifestyle and make it healthier.Also Read - Drink One Glass of Milk Daily to Lose Weight Fast | Read What Expert Says

Dr. Aparna Govil Bhasker, Laparoscopic and bariatric surgeon, Saifee Hospital, Apollo Spectra, Namaha and Currae Hospitals, Mumbai shares tips to fight obesity and lifestyle modifications you can try. Lifestyle modification is the foundation of every treatment modality for weight loss. A healthy lifestyle consists of 4 pillars:

Healthy diet Physical activity Good sleep hygiene Stress management

Obesity is a chronic condition and if not treated in a timely manner, it can prove to be a silent killer. It is the root cause of type II diabetes mellitus, high cholesterol, stroke, heart problems, sleep apnoea, high blood pressure, polycystic ovarian disease, certain types of cancers, fatty liver and joint-related issues. It is important to monitor the weight and calculate the body mass index (BMI). BMI in the range of 18.5 to 23.5 kg/ m2 can be termed as the normal weight category. BMI between 23.5 to 27.5 kg/ m2 falls under the overweight category, between 27.5 to 32.5 kg/ m2 is grade 1 obesity, 32.5 to 37.5 kg/ m2 is grade 2 obesity and above 37.5 kg/ m2 is grade 3 obesity.

Prevention is always better than cure and hence, it is important to adhere to a healthy lifestyle and cut down those excess kilos before progressing to the obese category.

However, contrary to common perception, food is not the only cause for gaining weight and obesity cannot be fought with weight loss diets alone!

Follow these lifestyle modifications for a healthy weight loss:

Eat mindfully

Apart from what to eat and how much to eat, another important question is when to eat?

Opt for nutrition-dense foods which are low or moderate in calories. Use healthy methods of cooking like grilling, steaming, roasting, etc. Avoid processed, canned, and fried foods. Do not skip or delay your meals. Have your dinner at least 3-4 hours before going to sleep. Remember, portion control is the key.

Be physically active

Exercise for 30 to 45 minutes at least 5 days a week. Engage in activities you enjoy like swimming, cycling, climbing stairs, walking, jogging, running, yoga, strength training, pilates etc. You will be able to sustain an exercise routine, only if you enjoy doing it.

Manage stress well

Take out some time to pamper yourself, for your hobbies and do some breathing exercises. Meditation also helps a lot to destress. Life is too short and one learns to live it well.

Maintain sleep hygiene

Have a sound sleep of at least 6-8 hours and sleep as per your biological clock. Avoid late nights.

Stay hydrated

Drink enough water or other low-calorie liquid options like green tea, lemon water, buttermilk, soups, flavoured water, etc. to meet the daily fluid requirement.

Last but not least- You only live once, hence live well.