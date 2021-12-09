Foggy mornings and chilly evenings tell us that winter has finally arrived. While this season brings a lot of festivities and family gatherings, for many, it also means resurfacing of health issues â€“ especially, respiratory illnesses.

Though respiratory diseases can happen at any time during the year, some of them are more prevalent during winter due to various reasons.

Fog combined with higher levels of pollution (smog) irritates our airways

Disease transmission is accelerated during winter due to poor ventilation indoors

People with pre-existing conditions like Asthma or COPD tend to have an exacerbation, i.e. worsening of their symptoms. The frequency of Asthma attacks also increases because the cold weather makes them more susceptible to infections and they tend to spend more time indoors where allergens like dust mites, pet hairs and mold causes the allergies to flare up

New-Onset Respiratory Diseases That Occur Often During Winters Include:

Common cold, as the name suggests, are quite common and very contagious. Although usually mild and self-limiting, they can lead to a lot of malaise and discomfort. A common cold can be caused by many different types of viruses

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is also a viral infection caused by specific Influenza viruses, but is more severe than a common cold

Bronchitis is when the tubes that carry air to your lungs, get inflamed and swollen. You end up with a nagging cough and phlegm

Pneumonia happens when an infection causes the air sacs in your lungs to fill with fluid or pus. That can make it hard for you to breathe in enough oxygen to reach your bloodstream

Acute Sinusitis causes the spaces inside your nose (Sinuses) to become inflamed and swollen. This interferes with drainage and causes mucus to build up leading to a blocked nose and headaches

Here is How You Can Maintain Your Respiratory Health:

Regulate body temperature by layering with comfortably warm clothes

Keep your hands clean and free of germs. Avoid touching your mouth, nose, or eyes with dirty hands

If the air quality is bad around your place, avoid morning jogs as the toxic pollutants are at a peak during that time. You can replace them with indoor aerobic activities

Incorporate some breathing exercises in order to enhance your lung capacity

Keep your home clean of dust, mold, and allergens. Clean your bedding, carpets, rugs, and sofas regularly

Do not smoke, and avoid crowded places

Have good ventilation at home; you could try using an air purifier or a humidifier

Stay hydrated to keep the airways clean. Take steam as suggested by your doctor, but do not try random home remedies that may further aggravate the problem

Consume a natural nutritious diet with plenty of fruits, vegetables and lean protein. Citrus fruits, turmeric and ginger are among some of the foods that help build immunity

Avoid processed, junk, fried, oily, and canned food that are loaded with preservatives, additives, and artificial flavors. They may cause throat irritation

When advised by your doctor, do take vaccines for Flu and Pneumonia

Those with pre-existing lung conditions or susceptible people like senior citizens should have follow-ups with their doctor and ensure that their prescriptions are updated

Remember, these are just a few things you can do to stay protected. In case, you witness symptoms that are alarming, it is best to consult your doctor.

