Tips to Improve Mental Health: Maintaining your mental health is something that should be taken care of all the time and not just when you're having trouble or feeling down, apprehensive, or upset. Similar to how we should prioritize our physical health, it is something we should consider constantly. Taking care of our mental health makes it easier for us to operate on a daily basis.

Importance of Mental Health:

Helps to deal with the stress

Helps in rational thinking

Helps with self-esteem

Helps to create a balance in life

Helps with productive working

According to nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee, "There is a correlation between nutritional deficiencies and mental health. Poor food choices, high levels of stress, alcohol abuse, lack of exercise, and excess caffeine consumption are all contributing factors to bad mental health. Any deficiency in the body affects the brain and you can help your mind by fine tuning your diet."

HEALTHY MIND HEALTHY YOU

FOLLOW THESE TIPS TO IMPROVE YOUR MENTAL HEALTH

Have a Nutritious Breakfast Avoid Food That Causes Toxic Overload Avoid Alcohol, Tobacco And Coffee Increase Your Protein Intake Try Vitamin-B Supplements

Over the course of a lifetime, anyone can have mental or emotional health issues. It is advised to have strong social networks which have been linked to lower blood pressure and a longer life expectancy.

Good mental health has an impact on everything we do, think, and say!