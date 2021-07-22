Sexual health and wellness are defined as a state of physical, emotional, mental, social, and spiritual dimensions in relation to sexuality. Sexual intimacy has always been stigmatized and people are not willing to talk openly about their sexuality. Sexual health problems have also got aggravated amidst the current pandemic due to various reasons.Also Read - Want To Have Six-Pack Abs? Try These At-Home Abs Workouts Demonstrated by Fitness Expert Dolan Acharya

One of the primary reasons is increasing stress due to factors such as jobs, work-life balance, financial challenges, lack of socialization, and strained relationships among others. Stress directly affects our hormones and mood and takes away a person's libido thereby affecting the quality of time of the couple. It can also cause you to indulge in smoking or alcohol consumption which in turn can adversely affect sexual performance. These can lead to problems such as erectile dysfunction, Premature Ejaculation, Erectile Dysfunction, reduced libido, and male fertility.

Issues that affect sexual health:

Reproductive system disorders including cancer

Infertility problems

Urinary system problems and urinary tract infections

Sexually transmitted diseases

Painful intercourse, and loss of sexual desire

Sexual hygiene is as important as keeping your other body parts clean as it helps reduce the risk of contracting an infection and at the same time enhances your overall health. Unfortunately, only a few people are aware of sex hygiene, which can help protect both men and women from infections like urinary tract infections (UTIs) because sex is not only a man's thing.

Tips that can help you maintain sexual wellness and hygiene:

Grooming: It is the most important hygiene tip for men. Grooming regularly will reduce sweat, thus preventing the accumulation of bacteria. Develop a trimming routine depending on how frequently you need to do. Avoid using razors and shaving of pubes as it causes irritation and slight itchiness

Moisturising products: In case you do decide to shave in your genital area, make sure you use moisturising products to minimise the after-effects. Before starting, apply a little shaving foam or cream. Once you are done with a shave, moisturise using a gentle body lotion. Shaving causes dryness and irritation, which is why moisturising the area is important.

Intimate washes: One of the most important intimate care tips is to use an intimate wash. The sensitive region needs a gentle wash regularly. The regular men’s personal hygiene products may be a little too harsh for intimate areas. Invest in a good intimate wash to avoid any reactions caused due to sensitivity. Remember to not over wash and dry out the region.

Good quality fabrics: One of the obvious and most important intimate care tips is to always wear fresh undergarments. Apart from wearing fresh undergarments, you also need to invest in the right fabrics. Avoid synthetic fabrics and wear cotton when in doubt. Lightweight fabrics minimise sweating and keep the area fresh.

Eating healthy: Eating the right diet can help with reducing sweat and foul smell. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, along with spinach help you smell better down there. Drinking water and green tea are helpful as well.

Talk to your doctor

Communication is at the root of dealing with sexual health issues. While most sexual health problems go unnoticed and untreated, Erectile Dysfunction is one of the most common types of male sexual dysfunction. If an individual is diagnosed with ED, the first step is to reach out to a doctor as it can be a sign of an underlying health problem. There are medications and lifestyle changes that can cure this problem

(Inputs from Dr Ashish Sabharwal, Senior Consultant Urologist, Andrologist and Robotic Surgeon, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, Director, Blue Ribbon Prostate Clinic, New Delhi. National Board Certified (Urology) Fellowship in Endourology and Robotic Prostate Surgery, Jackson Health System, Miami, USA)