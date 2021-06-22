This pandemic has created havoc across the nation, which is indeed posing a lot of challenges to mankind. There are continuous feelings of stress, uncertainty, fear, and anxiety around us and our loved one’s existence, that are impacting our interpersonal and intrapersonal relationships. These difficulties lead to psychological, behavioral, social, and emotional difficulties overtly represented in the form of anger, frustration, and major psychological issues like anxiety, fear, insomnia, and depression. Moreover, the concept of sanitization has increased over time leading to obsessive thoughts about cleaning which is hampering daily activities. Also Read - Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Shows 78 Per Cent Efficacy In Phase 3 Trial Conducted Across India: Reports

Humans are social animals and continuously crave human touch. However, this pandemic has led each one of us in a crisis where we miss out on tender touch from our loved ones. We are unable to meet our friends, go out with our families, or meet our colleagues. This is further deteriorating Mental Health issues. Also Read - COVID-19 Side-Effects: Coronavirus Can Lead to Cognitive, Behavioural Problems

Kashika, Counselling Psychologist, Kaleidoscope-a unit of Dr Bakshi’s Healthcare shares tips to take care of your mental and signs and symptoms to watch out for. Also Read - Is Covid 2nd Wave Over in India? Experts Say End Still Far

Following are the signs and symptoms which one shall look for:

Signs to Watch Out For:

Loss of interest in pleasurable activities

Change in sleeping patterns: – Oversleeping or insomnia.

Nightmares

Change in appetite: – Over and under eating

Over or underexpression of emotions

Continuous self-doubt

Social withdrawal

Low productivity

Strange thoughts

Increased use of substances

Restlessness, irritability and frustration

Poor concentration

As these signs can pose a huge challenge to any person, therefore it’s important that you keep the following point in mind for better mental health:

Indulge into effective self-care, by pampering yourself, eating healthy and nutritious food, taking the proper amount of sleep, and taking time for yourself

Be in touch with your thoughts, feelings, and emotions. This can be done by reflecting on your strengths, and identify your weaknesses to conquer them, and not evaluating yourself negatively

Maintain a journal, wherein you write about your everyday challenges, and about your feelings and emotions of the day

Give yourself sufficient and effective breaks from work to increase productivity and curb frustration

Listen and communicate effectively in any interpersonal conflict

Engage in games or other sources of entertainment with family members

Talk to your friends and expand your network using social media

Set a schedule to reduce uncertainty

Break the monotony of work by using different spaces at home to charge your mind for thinking creatively

Engage in relaxation and meditation for 20 minutes a day. The process of calming your mind can be effective

If the problems are severe for you to handle independently, reach out for a psychologist

It is important that you keep yourself mentally and physically healthy in these times, as both these aspects of your health are important for you. This crisis condition can be harmful to you in many ways, so aim for a settled mind every day. This is the prime duty you can do for yourself and the people around you. Just remember whenever the problem arises the solution arises hand in hand, we just need a settled mind to look for it.