As coronavirus cases keep spiraling up, people are struggling to cope up with the current COVID-19 situation. The majority of people who are infected with coronavirus experience a mild or asymptomatic disease that can be treated at home. If you are experiencing the same, what should you do to tackle the virus? If you are experiencing fever, lose your sense of taste or smell, develop a continuous cough, you should immediately self-isolate yourself and get yourself tested.

Look After Yourself:

Keep Your Hydrate:

Drink plenty of fluids and drink enough water is that your pee is pale and clear colour.

Say No To Alcohol:

Avoid alcohol as this will make you more dehydrated. The study also states that people with COVID-19 are prone to liver damage, which can be worsened by drinking alcohol.

Limit your salt intake:

WHO recommends consuming less than 5 g of salt per day. In order to achieve this, prioritize foods with reduced or no added salt.

Limit your sugar intake:

WHO recommends that less than 5% of total energy intake for adults should come from free sugars.

Consume enough fibre:

To ensure an adequate fibre intake, aim to include vegetables, fruit, pulses, and wholegrain foods in all meals. Wholegrains foods include oats, brown pasta and rice, quinoa and whole-wheat bread and wraps, rather than refined grain foods such as white pasta and rice, and white bread.

Take Plenty of Rest:

Get plenty of rest. Avoid any strenuous activity while you are unwell.

Over-The-Counter Medicines:

Use over-the-counter medicines to treat some of your symptoms.

Drink Ginger-honey Wrap:

It works as a kadha in battling nasty germs and infection spreading viruses.

Steam Inhalation:

Steam 3-4 Times Daily: Steam inhalation is one of the most widely used home remedies to soothe and open the nasal passages and get relief from the symptoms of a cold or sinus infection.

Should You Consume Painkillers?

You can consume painkillers such as paracetamol and NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) such as ibuprofen are widely recommended and if symptoms get worse, doctor’s consultation or hospitalization is necessary.

No Antibiotics:

You should NOT consume antibiotics if you infected with coronavirus. As it is avirus, antibiotics will not improve coronavirus.

Can Antibacterial Products Really Help:

Antibacterial hand washes, cleaning products, and hand sanitizers also won’t necessarily be effective in killing the virus on surfaces or your hands for the same reason.

How To Prevent From Other Members in The House From Contracting COVID-19 From The Person Infected:

The infected person should stay in a room. If this is not possible, maintain a 1-meter distance from them. The person who is sick and another member of the house should wear a medical mask.