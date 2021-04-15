New Delhi: After the COVID-19 second wave in India, the government imposed strict guidelines to curb rising coronavirus cases. People have been working from home for more than a year now and there are no physical activities. Do you know that physical inactivity may land you in ICU? Yes, that is true! A report in DailyPioner suggests, that if a person doesn’t move the body, or doesn’t do any exercise or any kind of physical activity, is prone to get COVID. Also Read - NEET 2021 Exams Postponed, Next Date To Be Announced Later Amid COVID-19 Surge

Should you go for walk during COVID times?

One can beat coronavirus by regularly exercising or walking for good 30 minutes. It is said that if you follow all the social distancing rules and go for a brisk walk nearby your home, then the chances of contracting the virus are less because you are fit from inside. Also Read - COVID-19 Second Wave: What to Do if Your Child Is Sick? | Watch Video

This is what researchers say:

The findings published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine revealed that patients who were inconsistently active had lower chances for a severe COVID-19 infection. “This is a wake-up call for the importance of healthy lifestyles and especially physical activity,” said Robert E Sallis, a physician at the Kaiser Permanente Fontana Medical Centre in the US. Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: How frequently should one wash hands? | Watch Latest Video

The scientists/researchers mentioned if someone wants to lower the severity of Covid-19 illness, then they should go for regular physical activity. “People who regularly exercise had the best chance of beating Covid-19, while people who were inactive did much worse,” Sallis added.

A study was completed where the team identified around 50,000 COVID-19 positive adults from January 1, 2020, to October 21, 2020. Out of 50,000- only 6.4 percent were consistently active and 14.4 percent were consistently inactive with the remainder falling in the inconsistently active category. 2.4 percent were admitted to the ICU, and 1.6 percent died.

Deborah Rohm Young from the Kaiser Permanente Southern California said: “What surprised me the most from this study was the strength of the association between inactivity and poor outcomes from Covid-19. Even after we included variables such as obesity and smoking in the analysis, we still saw inactivity was strongly associated with much higher odds of hospitalisation, ICU admission, and death compared with moderate physical activity or any activity at all”.

Therefore, it is important to move your body. Exercise is the medicine that everyone should take — especially in this era of COVID-19.