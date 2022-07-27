While the world is slowly trying to get back to normalcy after Covid-19 wreaked havoc in everyone’s life, there are other infections and viruses spreading including Monkeypox and Tomato fever or tomato flu, which is spreading in India at a rapid speed. There have been over 80 cases of Tomato fever reported in Kerala. Tomato fever causes rashes which are red in colour. These rashes often turn into blisters and the blisters become large and sometimes resemble a tomato.Also Read - Monkeypox Cases on Rise: Will it Invoke Lockdown-like Situation? Your Answer Here

What is Tomato Fever?

Tomato fever, also known as tomato flu, is a common fever, where mostly children below the age of 5 get infected. The flu causes blisters on a child's body and it resembles tomatoes. The infection does not pose any danger to life, but it is very contagious.

Does it Happen After Eating Tomatoes?

Tomato flu has nothing to do with edible tomatoes.

Causes of Tomato Fever

It occurs due to intestinal viruses

Can be a side effect of dengue or chikungunya.

Symptoms of Tomato Fever

Red blisters

Fever

Rashes

Skin irritation

Dehydration

Fatigue

Joint discomfort

Diarrhoea

coughing

cold and cough

bodyache

Treatment of Tomato Fever

Take rest and drink plenty of water. Refrain from scratching their blisters, and maintain good hygiene. Dr Jagdish Kathwate told Health shots, infected children should bathe in cold water, and apply a lotion after a bath to soothe irritated skin. Infected kids should avoid salty and spicy foods, and must follow medications prescribed by a doctor.

How to avoid getting infected?

Children should maintain distance and avoid contact with those who have tomato flu. Do not share utensils, clothes, and other items.

Get in touch with your doctor if you see any tomato flu symptoms in your kids.