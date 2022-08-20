New Delhi: Amid COVID-19 fourth wave and monkeypox cases, doctors in India have raised concerns over a new illness that is spreading fast. ‘Tomato flu’, as it is popularly known, is a new type of hand, foot and mouth disease and cases have been found in Kerala and Odisha. According to Lancet Respiratory Journal, cases of ‘tomato flu’ were first reported in Kerala’s Kollam on May 6 and has so far infected 82 children under the age of five years.Also Read - Tomato Fever: Another Fast-Spreading Disease After Monkey Pox? All You Need to Know

“Just as we are dealing with the probable emergence of fourth wave of Covid-19, a new virus known as tomato flu, or tomato fever, has emerged in India in the state of Kerala in children younger than five years,” Lancet said in its report. Also Read - Corona, Monkeypox, Tomato Flu, Mars to Norovirus, These 8 Viruses Wreaking Havoc Across The World

What causes tomato flu?

The infectious disease is caused by intestinal viruses and is rare in adults as they usually have immune systems strong enough to defend them from the virus. Also Read - Tomato Flu: 26 Cases Detected In Odisha | All You Need To Know About This Disease

Why is it called tomato flu?

The infection has been named ‘tomato flu’ because of the red, painful blisters that appear on a patient’s body and gradually enlarge to the size of a tomato.

What are the symptoms of tomato flu?

The symptoms include high fever, body ache, joint swelling and fatigue – much like chikungunya. Some children have also reported nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever, dehydration, swollen joints and body aches.

Treatment, infection

Health experts say that it is a self-limiting illness and no specific drug exists to treat it. Speaking to the journal, they also warned that the infection is “very contagious”.

Which parts of India have reported cases of tomato flu?

According to Lancet, other affected areas in Kerala are Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur. It also said that the surfacing of this illness even triggered an alert in the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. “Additionally, 26 children (aged 1-9 years) have been reported as having the disease in Odisha by the Regional Medical Research Centre in Bhubaneswar. To date, apart from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha, no other regions in India have been affected by the virus,” the Lancet report said.