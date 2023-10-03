Home

Tomato Benefits: How Tamatar Prevents The Risk of Cardiac Arrest?

Tomato Health Benefits: Tomatoes are loaded with nutrients and are regarded as a superfood. They are said to be native to Mexico and are known scientifically as Solanum Lycopersicum. Tomatoes have a wide range of health benefits, including eye protection, digestive health improvement, and blood pressure reduction. Tomatoes, which are abundant in potent antioxidants, can aid in the prevention of certain cancers. Particularly in the Mediterranean region, this vegetable is particularly well-liked. Tomatoes are a widely used staple food because they are simple to grow.

How Tomatoes Help to Protect Your Heart Health?

Your heart health may also be improved by tomatoes’ other nutrients, such as antioxidants flavonoids and vitamins The chemical lycopene is abundant in tomatoes, which gives them their vivid red colour and aids in shielding them from the sun’s UV radiation. In a similar vein, it can aid in cell damage prevention. In addition to other minerals, tomatoes include potassium and vitamins B and E. The British Journal of Nutrition states that eating tomatoes on a daily basis can reduce the levels of bad cholesterol, which blocks arteries and causes heart ailments like heart attack and heart failure.

5 Other Incredible Benefits of Tomatoes

Manages Gut Health: A diet high in tomatoes may contribute to the gut microbiome’s diversity, which helps support healthy digestion and a strong immune system. Numerous health advantages, including enhanced immunity and the avoidance of conditions like cancer and inflammatory liver disease by moderating the development of dangerous bacteria, have been associated with a healthy, diversified microbiome. Prevents Growth of Cancer Cells: Tomatoes contain lycopene, a carotenoid that is known to flush out free radicals responsible for causing cancer. This is what a study published in the journal Planta Medica states. Another research has suggested that lycopene can prevent the growth of prostate and breast cancer cells. Protects Skin Health: If you are bothered by sunburn, you must topically apply tomatoes on the affected area and see the result. According to research published in The Journal of Nutrition, daily intake of tomatoes provides protection against UV-induced erythema. Weight Loss: Fresh tomatoes are a low-calorie food with just 20 calories in a medium-sized fruit; however, their high water content and fibre content may make you feel fuller for longer and help you maintain a healthy weight. Supports Eye Health: Tomatoes also include the carotenoids lutein and zeaxanthin, which have been shown to support maintaining eye health and preventing cataracts and age-related macular degeneration. Tomatoes include vitamin A, which is a crucial ingredient for eye health.

