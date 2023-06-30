Home

Health

Tomato Side Effects: Allergies to Kidney Stones, Here is What Happens When You Eat Too Many Tomatoes

Tomato Side Effects: Allergies to Kidney Stones, Here is What Happens When You Eat Too Many Tomatoes

Tomato side effects: Every coin has too side, and so does this red plum. Here is what may happen when you consume too many tomatoes.

What happens when you eat too many tomatoes (Freepik)

Side Effects of Tomato: Tomato has always been the centre of debate if, it is a fruit or vegetable. Well, whatever the name given, it makes as one of the most important ingredients when one sets to cooking. From the centre of the curries to adding the red colour on the salad plate, tomato is a household name. Well, tomatoes are just not relegated to the kitchen, they are often used for skincare, to remove tan during summer and are known to have antioxidant properties. While these red plums add flavour to food and make the skin a little more healthy, there are a few side effects of tomatoes as well.

Not many people talk about the side effects but this could be a good time to know why we should not eat too many of these when the prices are soaring high (pun intended).

You may like to read

5 Side Effects of Tomatoes

Acid Reflux: Tomatoes have a good content of citric and malic acid that makes the gut acidic. So, when one consumes too many tomatoes it may lead to acid reflux or heartburn due to increased production of gastric acid. Joint Pain: Alkaloids in tomato to can cause swelling in joints. This compund in tomato resulst in inflamatrion. Lycopenodermia: Tomatoes contain lycopene, which is an anti-oxidant that otherwise is harmless, but when this red plum is eaten in excess, it may lead to Lycopenodermia. Excess of this compound may cause skin discolouration. Allergies: Not many people know about this but too many tomatoes can cause skin allergies too! Yes, you read that right. Tomatoes have a compound that may lead to skin rash. Sneezing, throat irritation, swelling of the tongue, and mouth are a few signs of allergies too. Kidney Problems: Due to potassium and oxalate content, some chances of having an excess of tomatoes can cause kidney issues. So, people already having kidney issues to consult a doctor to know more about tomato intake and diet courses.

Having an excess of anything is bad and tomatoes to have another side. Therefore, it is important to have balance. This is generic information and no substitute to any professional’s advise.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.