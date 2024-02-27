Home

Toothache in Kids: Expert Recommends 6 Home Remedies For Quick Pain Relief

Toothaches can be debilitating and extremally discomforting and too unbearable for children. Here, expert has recommended few home remedies to get pain relief naturally.

A toothache in kids can be distressing for both the child and the parents. While it’s crucial to consult a dentist for a proper diagnosis and treatment plan, there are several home remedies that can provide temporary relief from the discomfort. Speaking exclusively with India.com, Dr. Puja Sabherwal, Consultant- Pediatric Dentistry, Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Malviya Nagar Delhi explained and enlisted few natural ways to alleviatethe pain in children.

Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to get rid of a toothache in kids using simple yet effective methods.

ORAL HYGIENE: 7 HOME REMEDIES FOR TOOTHACHE IN KIDS

Saltwater Rinse: Gargling with warm saltwater is a time-tested remedy for toothaches. It helps reduce inflammation and acts as a natural disinfectant, promoting healing in the affected area. Encourage your child to swish a solution of warm water and a teaspoon of salt for about 30 seconds before spitting it out. This can be done several times a day. Cold Compress: A cold compress is an excellent way to numb the pain and reduce swelling associated with a toothache. Apply a cold compress or ice pack wrapped in a thin cloth to the outside of the child’s cheek, near the affected tooth. Limit the application to 15-minute intervals to avoid frostbite, and take breaks between sessions. Cloves or Clove Oil: Cloves have natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties, making them a valuable remedy for toothaches. You can use clove oil by applying a small amount to a cotton ball and placing it on the sore tooth. Alternatively, chewing on a whole clove or placing a piece of clove near the affected area can provide relief, Only if your child is not allergic to cloves. Hydration and Healthy Diet: Encourage your child to stay hydrated as it supports overall oral health. Drinking water helps flush out bacteria and debris in the mouth. Additionally, maintaining a healthy diet rich in vitamins and minerals contributes to strong teeth and gums. Limit sugary snacks and drinks to prevent further irritation. Cleaning and Home hygiene: Usually children brush only once per day which is much below the guidance of twice to thrice daily. Brushing in circular motion (20-30 strokes) in the affected area with extra soft brush and age specific tooth paste can help get pain relief by reducing inflammatory mediators and external food and bacteria from the area. Soft, easy-to-chew diet: If your child complains of tooth ache you may give them soft foods like yogurt, khichdi, curd rice, oats. Extremes of temperatures can be avoided along with hard crunchy foods like seeds, nuts or popcorn. Further, avoid sugary foods and drinks.

While these home remedies can provide temporary relief, it’s essential to schedule a dental appointment for a thorough examination and appropriate treatment. Toothaches in children may be caused by various issues, including cavities, gum problems, or erupting teeth. A dentist can identify the root cause and recommend a tailored plan for addressing the underlying problem.

These home remedies can be effective in alleviating toothaches in kids, offering a natural and accessible way to provide comfort. However, they are not substitutes for professional dental care. If the pain persists or worsens, consulting a dentist promptly is crucial for ensuring the child’s oral health and well-being.

