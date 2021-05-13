Polycystic Ovarian Disease (PCOD), also known as PCOS (Polycystic ovary syndrome) is a condition that affects a woman’s hormone levels. PCOS/PCOD is a group of symptoms or “syndrome” that affects a woman’s ovaries, the reproductive organs that produce estrogen and progesterone. It is a very common condition affecting 5 to 10 percent of women in the ages between 12 to 44. Also Read - Oxygen Concentrator Explained : How to Set up and Use at Home | Watch Video to Know

Women with PCOS/PCOD produce higher amounts of male hormones and this hormonal imbalance causes them to skip menstrual periods that make it harder for them to get pregnant. It also causes hair growth on the face and body and baldness. Up to 70 percent of women with PCOS hadn't been diagnosed and it can contribute to long-term health problems like diabetes and heart disease. The very common symptoms of PCOD/PCOS are no ovulation or infertility, irregular or prolonged mensuration, acne, headaches, mental health issue etc.

Dimple Jangda, a health coach on Tata Sky Fitness and founder of Prana Healthcare Centre explains ayurvedic ways to treat these problems:

Ayurveda & Infertility

Both men and women face issues of infertility. However, one of the reasons for infertility is the irregular metabolic fire that results in PCOS and ovarian disorder that results in PCOD. This disorder can be treated by various ayurvedic products.

Men can consume products like Ashokarishta, Ashwagandha, Shatavari, and Guggul that help them to build and strengthen vigour, increase vitality and metabolism. Also, products such as Kaunch, Musli, and Shilajit help men in healing infertility.

Women with infertility issues need to make a drastic shift in their lifestyle and eating habits. One can start with giving up dairy products, meats, seafood, and eggs from their diet. It has proven beneficial for women dealing with various menstrual disorders.

Ayurveda & PCOD / PCOS

Nowadays, 4 out of 7 women complain of PCOS or PCOD, infertility, or menstrual disorders. Therefore, women must adopt a plant-based diet.

One must include Carrot, Beetroot, and Spinach in their diet. They can make soup and drink it every night for a 28-day cycle. It helps to purify the blood and rectifies the damage done to the uterus.

Spices like Fenugreek, Carom seed in your dals, or soups can work wonders for these women.

Seeds like chia seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, Sunflower seeds, and Sesame seeds are an excellent source of protein for women following a plant-based diet. Cumin Seeds and Fennel seeds help women prevent UTI. Coriander seed and Cardamom seeds have proven to be the best remedies for period cramps.

Fruit like Pomegranate and Black grapes also help in purifying the blood that carries fresh oxygen to the uterus, thus helping to repair damaged tissues, muscles, and nerves.

One can also consume saptashayam kasayam or Sukhumarum kasayam for 3 – 4 month. It has proven to show good results for all gynecological health issues. This should be practiced with yoga and exercise to strengthen the core muscles around the uterus and pelvic. Asanas like the Camel Pose, Boat Pose, and Butterfly also help to build strength around the core.

(With inputs from IANS)