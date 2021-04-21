New Delhi: India is currently in the middle of a ferocious second Covid wave, overtaking Brazil to become the second-most affected country in the world. With second wave of Covid wreaking havoc in India, a third mutation in this B.1.617 strain has now been identified in at least 4 states, spiraling as a major cause of concern. Two of these triple-mutant varieties have been found in samples collected from Maharashtra, Delhi, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, and this might aggravate India’s Covid crisis further. According to an Indian Express report, sources said the Health Ministry was last week briefed about the possibility of a double mutant variant developing another significant mutation and becoming a ‘triple-mutant.’ The report further said that West Bengal seems to be becoming the hotspot for such mutations and the new triple mutant could make the virus even more capable of evading human immune response. Also Read - Triple Mutant Appearing in India's Virus Variant, What it Means

“It (the double mutant) was detected way back. It was found again in November and December. By February, this variant is exploding, almost coinciding with the surge in Maharashtra. The discovery should have been acted upon immediately. But nothing happened. Now we are fire-fighting,” a scientist told the publication.

What is a Mutant Strain?

Simply put, just like all viruses, the coronavirus keeps changing as it passes from one person to another. The Covid-19 virus has been mutating ever since it emerged. During replication, a virus often undergoes genetic mutations that may create what are called variants. Variants with distinctly different physical characteristics may be co-termed a strain.

Thankfully, a lot of these mutations aren’t dangerous and don’t alter the way the virus behaves. However, some mutations trigger changes in the spike protein that the virus uses to latch on to and enter human cells, a report by BBC said. A triple mutant refers to variants which have three different strains that have combined together to form a new variant. As of now, multiple SARS-CoV-2 variants are circulating globally and a triple mutant strain could be the next challenge for India.

Why is a mutant strain dangerous and needs effective monitoring?

These variants could potentially be more infectious, cause more severe disease or evade vaccines. According to CDC, here are some of the potential consequences of emerging variants:

Transmissibility (Can spread more quickly in people): One mutation of the virus, namely D614G confers increased ability to spread more quickly than the SARS-CoV-2.In the laboratory, 614G variants propagate more quickly in human respiratory epithelial cells, outcompeting 614D viruses. There also is epidemiologic evidence that the 614G variant spreads more quickly than viruses without the mutation. Severity (Can cause either milder or more severe disease in people): Experts in UK reported that B.1.1.7 variant may be associated with an increased risk of death compared to other variants. Ability to evade detection by specific viral diagnostic tests: Most commercial reverse-transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR)-based tests have multiple targets to detect the virus, such that even if a mutation impacts one of the targets, the other RT-PCR targets will still work. Potential impact on vaccination: These strains can evade the protection that immunizations are designed to generate. Both vaccination against and natural infection with SARS-CoV-2 produce a polyclonal response that targets several parts of the spike protein. The virus would likely need to accumulate multiple mutations in the spike protein to evade immunity induced by vaccines or by natural infection. Decreased susceptibility to therapeutic agents such as monoclonal antibodies.

What should be done?

Experts in India have raised alarm and called for a faster genome sequencing to fully understand the triple mutant and how it behaves. Notably, genome sequencing produces a wealth of information that can throw light on the origins of the virus, the routes it has taken to reach a particular geography and the changes, or mutations, that are making the virus stronger or weaker. Not only that, genome sequencing is also crucial for development of drugs and vaccines to control the pandemic.

So far, sources indicate that the triple mutation is a variant of interest and not concern but a focused study and genome sequencing could help nip it in the bud.