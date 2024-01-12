Home

Health

Trouble Sleeping? 5 Bedtime Rituals For Good Quality Slumber and Mental Health

Sleep problems are often overlooked but can significantly have adverse effect on our bodies. Here is a 5 step routine to practise for a restful night.

Sleep deprivation is something that we probably bond over. In this world unplugging seems like a task, sleep definitely takes a back seat. However, it is important to note that a healthy sleep cycle is linked with a healthy lifestyle. Poor quality sleep affects mental health, may lead to depression, risks heart health, may hamper weight loss journey and so much more. Therefore, a good quality slumber is important. What we do just before our bedtime also affects our sleep quality. Going through reels or eating something before bed takes a toll on health.

But, maintaining disciplined life and tweaking the lifestyle a bit can help go a long way.

GOOD SLEEP CYCLE: 5 STEPS FOR A RESTFUL NIGHT

Deep Breathing Exercise: Practise deep breathing exercise of meditation for 10-15 minutes before bed. It may help with digestion, help relax your mind and also help with lung capacity. Good breathing exercises can also help Create a sleep-conducive environment: Make sure your bedroom is dark, cool, and quiet. Consider using blackout curtains, earplugs, or a white noise machine to help you sleep.

Limit daytime naps: If you must nap during the day, try to limit it to 30 minutes and avoid napping late in the day. Limit daytime naps: If you must nap during the day, try to limit it to 30 minutes and avoid napping late in the day. Avoid Snacking: Avoid eating or drinking caffeine just before bed. It may hamper the digestive process that further affects the optimal functioning of the body. Choose a comfortable mattress and pillows: Make sure your mattress and pillows are comfortable and supportive. If your mattress is over 10 years old, consider replacing it.

A lot takes place inside the body when one is asleep. Our body needs that time to rest. Therefore, it is better to push up good sleep in the priority sleep and reduce any risk for our overall health.

