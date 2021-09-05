Try These 5 Planks to Test Your Core and Fix PosturesAlso Read - Gear up to Burn Fat and Calories in the Intense 7 Days Workout Challenge

With work from home and the ongoing pandemic, it is difficult to work out or even step outside the house to hit the gym. What one needs is motivation and the sheer determination to step out and go for a run. For a daily dose of motivation, follow the celebrity fitness and Pilates trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala. Her plank exercises will keep you hooked and ignite a will to practise them instantly.

Instagram, the next stop for fashion and fitness, Yasmin uploaded a 300-second plank challenge. In the video, she shared five powerful exercises that will help the work on the core muscles. Her Instagram caption read, "They say time stops when you try to do a plank. Burn! Shred and Sweat cause, YK300Challenge is here. The most exciting and intense challenge."

Check out Her Videos Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yasmin Karachiwala | Fitness (@yasminkarachiwala)



In the above videos, she has performed Forearm Plank, Full Plank, Plank to T, Forearm Plank to T and Reverse Plank. In order to get the maximum use of the planks, you have to follow the dos and don’ts. A few dos like 8 glasses of water, a handful of nuts, two servings of vegetables, daily exercises and 7-8 hours of sleep. A few don’ts like no soda, alcohol, dairy, red meat, pasta and sugar.

What are the Benefits?

These exercises will help you correct your back posture and strengthen your core. Along with strengthening the core, it also helps in aligning the body, increasing flexibility, metabolism rate and mental as well as physical health.

Before the plank exercises, she had uploaded fat burning and ab challenges. She also shared five regular exercises to follow the routine. In the ab challenge, she did Butterfly Sit-Up Punches, Static Dumbbell Crunch with Bicycle, Weighted Crab, Russian Twist and Reverse Plank Alt Knee Tuck.

For the fat burn challenge, she included exercises like Cross Jack Front Rise, Drop Squat Alt Floor Touch, Power Sprint, Split Lunge, Drop Squat and Kick with Double Pogo Jump.