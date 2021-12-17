Winter Season is back and so is the season of fever and dry cough. The season is back and you need to make sure that you have armed yourself enough to protect yourself from the winter cold. Cinnamon and ginger have vital vitamins and minerals to protect you from extreme weather. These ayurvedic herbs are every household’s go through and kitchen-friendly ingredients.Also Read - Men Fashion Tips: How To Wear A Hoodie In 4 Unique Styles This Winter Season

What Are The Health Benefits of Cinnamon-Ginger Milk?

Ginger is known for its bioactive compounds like gingerols and shogaols. They have a positive impact on the body.

The presence of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties help in protecting and healing from diseases.

Cinnamon is known for its properties like anti-viral, anti-bacterial. They have an overall impact on the body.

By adding all these ingredients to warm milk, the nutritional aspect increases.

Warm milk has the power to calm your body and mind.

Steps to Prepare Cinnamon-Ginger Milk

Boil milk

Add grated ginger

Include a pinch of cinnamon

Strain the milk and have it.

You can also add haldi and a pound of powdered black pepper to the concoction.