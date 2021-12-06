Menstruation is not easy. Women who menstruate go through several issues from heavy flow to irregular periods. The most common problem amongst everything is the scanty period. This causes a lot of stress and tension. Along with these, it also becomes a very important health concern.Also Read - 5 Home Remedies That May Help Soothe Menstrual Pain

Taking it to Instagram, Juhi Kapoor, a renowned nutritionist suggests a herbal recipe to get rid of scanty periods. It is a homemade recipe. “Many a times women face scanty periods and this could be a function of stress / hormonal imbalances or other medical concerns. However, one can try to resolve this with simple home remedy of a herbal tea!” Also Read - Menstruation: Top Menstrual Myths And Facts We Need To Unlearn Today, Watch Video

Check Out The Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Juhi Kapoor (@thejuhikapoor)

Also Read - 4 Tips to Reduce Period Bloating as Suggested by a Nutritionist

Here’s How to Make it

Ingredients

1 tsp- Caraway seeds

2 cups – Water

1 tsp – Jaggery

Method

Soak one teaspoon of caraway seeds in two cups of water overnight.

Next morning, boil and reduce the concoction to one cup.

Add one teaspoon jaggery.

How to Consume?

According to Juhi, you have to strain and have half of the decoction in the morning and other half in the evening. Along with this, Juhi shares three points. They are:

For this recipe, we are using caraway and not cumin. So don’t get confused. You don’t need to drink this herbal tea throughout the month but just 3 days before your expected period date. This tea can help you with period pain tremendously as well!

“We often confuse caraway seeds with Jeera or Cumin seeds. But cumin is hotter to the taste, lighter in color, and the seeds are larger than those of caraway,” says Juhi.